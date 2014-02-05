Preview: Celtics at 76ers

Not much has gone right for the Philadelphia 76ers over the past month but one bright spot was a win at Boston a week ago, which they’ll try to repeat when they host the Celtics on Wednesday. The 76ers won 95-94 on Evan Turner’s winning jumper at the buzzer last Wednesday in Boston, but they’ve lost three straight since. The Celtics, who didn’t have point guard Rajon Rondo for the last meeting, have lost 11 of their last 12 on the road and four of their last five in Philadelphia.Rondo had his best game since returning from a torn ACL in Sunday’s 96-89 win over Orlando, racking up 19 points, 10 assists, six rebounds and three steals while helping Boston snap a four-game losing streak. “I just thought we played together; we didn’t really worry about shots,” Celtics forward Jared Sullinger told reporters. “We created for one another; we moved the ball really quickly. Rondo played a lot like himself.” Philadelphia has lost five straight and 11 of 13 at home and is trying to avoid its first six-game home skid since dropping a franchise-record 12 straight during the 1996-97 campaign.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, CSN New England (Boston), CSN Philadelphia

ABOUT THE CELTICS (16-33): Boston has been in a tailspin over the past month and a half, losing 19 of 23 to fall five games out of playoff position. Rondo (8.4 points, 6.3 assists) hasn’t been enough of a factor to reverse the slide, but his play against the Magic was encouraging. Sullinger has put together two straight huge games, following up his 24 points and 17 rebounds against Philadelphia with 21 points and 12 boards against Orlando.

ABOUT THE 76ERS (15-34): After winning four straight from Dec. 29-Jan. 4, Philadelphia has dropped 13 of its last 16 and committed a season-high 26 turnovers in a 108-102 loss at Brooklyn on Monday. Rookie point guard Michael Carter-Williams (17.3 points, 6.6 assists) has looked to score more recently, topping 20 points in seven of the past 14 games. Carter-Williams and forwards Turner (17.9 points, 6 rebounds) and Thaddeus Young (17.4 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.2 steals) give the Sixers a strong offensive trio, but they are one of the worst defensive teams in the league.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Boston has been outscored in the paint for eight straight games, and the 76ers held a 58-40 advantage inside last week.

2. The 76ers, who have hit the century mark only four times in their last 16 contests, are 3-22 when failing to reach triple digits.

3. Rondo (3,987) needs 13 assists to become the sixth player in Celtics history with 4,000. Rondo has averaged 15.4 assists in his past five games against the 76ers.

PREDICTION: 76ers 101, Celtics 99