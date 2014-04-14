Preview: Celtics at 76ers

The Boston Celtics seek their first three-game winning streak in over two months when they finish their road schedule at Philadelphia on Monday. Boston received 25 points from Avery Bradley and Kelly Olynyk to pick up a 111-99 victory at Cleveland on Saturday, snapping a 13-game road losing streak. Jeff Green and Brandon Bass added 19 points apiece and rookie guard Phil Pressey handed out a career high-tying 13 assists.

The 76ers have won three of their last 38 games and two of the victories have come against the Celtics, including a 111-102 triumph in Boston on April 4. Philadelphia returned to its losing ways thereafter with four consecutive setbacks, a 111-105 loss in Charlotte on Saturday capping an 0-3 road trip. Monday marks the home finale for the Sixers, who are an NBA-worst 9-31 in their own arena.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, CSN New England (Boston), CSN Philadelphia

ABOUT THE CELTICS (25-55): The rout of Cleveland was a bit surprising given the number of regulars on the sidelines for Boston. Point guards Rajon Rondo and Jerryd Bayless did not travel with the team as they rest their respective lower-body woes and forwards Jared Sullinger (ankle) and Kris Humphries (knee) both sat. Bradley is averaging 23.7 points in three games since returning from an Achilles injury.

ABOUT THE 76ERS (17-63): Center Henry Sims had 15 points and six rebounds in 26 minutes in the loss at Charlotte and produced 24 points in the win over Boston earlier this month. That was the first of five straight games in which the big man has shot 50 percent or better from the field. He also made 14-of-18 free throws versus the Celtics, no small development for one of the league’s worst units from the line.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Boston is the only team against whom Philadelphia has an edge in the season series. The Sixers could also win the series against Miami with a win in the regular season finale Wednesday.

2. The Celtics have clinched the third-worst record in franchise history.

3. Olynyk has hit 7-of-13 3-pointers over his last five games.

PREDICTION: Celtics 100, 76ers 97