Preview: Celtics at 76ers

The Boston Celtics have gone into a slump at the wrong time and are losing ground in the Eastern Conference. The Celtics get a break in the schedule and will try to snap a four-game slide when they visit the NBA-worst Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday.

Boston has dropped five of its last six overall to fall from third in the East to sixth going into Saturday’s games. “We can’t blame it on the refs, we can’t blame it on each other,” Celtics guard Avery Bradley told reporters. “We just have to all look in the mirror and figure out what we need to do to help this team. I need to make shots. I need to play better defense.” The 76ers have lost four straight and 17 or their last 18, hitting 60 losses with Friday’s 111-97 home setback against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Philadelphia is in evaluation mode the rest of the way and had new chairman of basketball operations Jerry Colangelo in attendance on Friday.

TV: 6 p.m. ET, CSN New England (Boston), CSN Philadelphia

ABOUT THE CELTICS (39-30): Boston is missing small forward Jae Crowder (high ankle sprain) and his absence has been especially noticeable on the defensive end in the last three games. The Celtics have tried Marcus Smart and Evan Turner in Crowder’s spot in the starting lineup with mixed results and have been without forward Jonas Jerebko (left foot) the last two games as well. “Everybody misses players, right?” Head coach Brad Stevens asked reporters. “I think those guys are really good players. If they were here (Friday), they would have played. But they weren‘t, so other players have to step up.”

ABOUT THE 76ERS (9-60): Philadelphia is taking a longer look at some of its backcourt options for next season right now, and second-year shooting guard Nik Stauskas is making a solid impression. The Michigan product went for 23 points on 9-of-15 shooting Friday and has reached double figures in four of the last five contests. Fellow shooting guard Hollis Thompson is averaging 15 points in the last three games.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Celtics C Kelly Olynyk is 3-of-14 from the field in two games since returning from a shoulder injury.

2. 76ers Fs Robert Covington (concussion) and Richaun Holmes (Achilles) are questionable for Sunday.

3. Boston has taken seven straight in the series, including three in a row in Philadelphia.

PREDICTION: Celtics 116, 76ers 102