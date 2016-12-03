Preview: Celtics at 76ers

The Boston Celtics look to extend their road winning streak to five games when they visit the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday to start a stretch in which they play nine of 12 contests away from home. The Celtics have won six of nine overall after outlasting Sacramento 97-92 on Friday, with Al Horford recording a season-high 26 points to go along with eight rebounds and six blocks.

Isaiah Thomas continues to lead the way for Boston, scoring at least 20 points in 18 of his 19 games this season and teaming with Avery Bradley in a starting backcourt that averages almost 44 per contest. The Celtics are 2-2 in the second game of back-to-backs in 2016-17 and attempt to extend their winning streak against Philadelphia to nine. The 76ers are suffering through a five-game losing streak – their second-longest skid after opening the season with seven straight defeats – after falling to Orlando 105-88 on Friday. Philadelphia center Joel Embiid scored 25 points against the Magic to push his season average to 18.7, but the Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month for November is not expected to play in the second contest of a back-to-back set.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, CSN New England (Boston), CSN Philadelphia

ABOUT THE CELTICS (11-8): Horford rebounded from a nine-point performance in Wednesday’s loss to Detroit with his highest offensive output in his first season with Boston after Thomas had led the team in scoring for 14 straight contests. Forward Jae Crowder has been a consistent offensive force over the last five games, averaging 16 points and draining 14 shots from 3-point range. Bradley is one of the reasons for Boston’s success on the road, averaging 19.2 points while shooting 51 percent overall and 42.6 from 3-point range in 10 games away from home.

ABOUT THE 76ERS (4-15): Embiid and fellow first-round pick Jahlil Okafor combined for 41 of the team’s 88 points and half of its 46 rebounds on Friday while their teammates combined to go 18-of-64 from the field. Guard Nik Stauskas, who scored in double figures in 10 of the previous 11 games and was shooting 45.1 percent from 3-point range, went 0-of-6 overall and missed all three attempts from long range Friday. Guard Jerryd Bayless (wrist) could miss his fourth straight game while forward Robert Covington (sprained left knee) left Friday’s game early.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Philadelphia F Dario Saric is averaging five points while making just 11-of-43 shots over the last six games.

2. Boston C Kelly Olynyk is 17-of-25 over the last four games and went over 1,000 rebounds for his career on Friday.

3. The Celtics outscored the 76ers by a combined 35 points in the two games at Philadelphia last season.

PREDICTION: Celtics 106, 76ers 96