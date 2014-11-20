Bass, Celtics keep 76ers winless

PHILADELPHIA -- The Boston Celtics found an antidote for their misery. The Philadelphia 76ers’ pain, meanwhile, seems never-ending.

Veteran forward Brandon Bass scored a season-high 23 points off the bench as the Celtics snapped a three-game losing streak by beating the winless 76ers 101-90 Wednesday night.

Forward Jared Sullinger added 22 points, 11 coming in the final 5:55, for Boston (4-6). He also had nine rebounds.

Bass, however, was the one who set the tone.

”I knew tonight was a very important night for us as a group,“ he said. ”I just wanted to keep that in mind and try to do what I do every night, and that’s come out and play hard, defend, rebound -- just try to play with energy. ...

“We know Philadelphia’s desperate for a win, and we knew they were going to come out and play hard.”

Guard Marcus Thornton chipped in 13 points, and forward Jeff Green had 11 points and 10 rebounds for the Celtics. Guard Rajon Rondo finished with nine points and 13 assists.

Guard Tony Wroten had 21 points to lead Philadelphia (0-11). It is the team’s worst start since the Sixers lost their first 15 games in 1972-73. Philadelphia went 9-73 that year, the worst full-season record in NBA history.

”We have to keep the locker room together,“ coach Brett Brown said. ”We have to keep our guys believing that if they don’t cheat days (in practice), if they really come in and invest in what we’re selling, then we believe we have a chance of finding some wins.

“I’ve got no complaints with what we do. They bang out good days. It’s just they’re not getting rewarded in the win column. That’s the judgment most people look at, which is fair. It’s pro sport.”

Bass, who began the night averaging 6.7 points a game, went 9-for-13 from the field. His previous season high was 12 points, and his career high is 27.

“He came in, picked up the energy, played well defensively and offensively,” Sullinger said. “We love B. He plays great. He plays hard. His demeanor doesn’t change throughout the game. Whether he’s playing five minutes, 20 minutes, 30 minutes, he’s always going to give it his best.”

Boston outshot Philadelphia in the second half, 52.5 percent to 37.5 percent, and outrebounded the Sixers 25-17 in the final 24 minutes after Philadelphia owned a 27-19 edge on the boards in the first half.

Wroten and forward Luc Mbah a Moute scored seven points apiece as the 76ers opened a 35-26 lead early in the second quarter. With Boston still down 39-32 moments later, the Celtics reeled off nine straight points, four of those by Bass, to go up 41-39.

By halftime, the score was knotted at 46. Bass led the Celtics with 12 points in the half, while Mbah a Moute had 11 for the Sixers.

With the game still tied early in the third quarter, Bass and guard Avery Bradley combined for nine points in an 11-3 binge, giving Boston a 65-57 advantage. Boston was up 73-65 before Wroten nailed a 45-foot 3-pointer at the buzzer to cut the gap to five.

The Celtics pushed their lead to 82-70 on Thornton’s 3-pointer with 9:56 remaining. Philadelphia made one last push, cutting the gap to 84-79 on a jumper by center Henry Sims with 6:20 to play, but Sullinger packed 11 points into a 17-7 surge to go up 101-86 with 1:32 left.

“Shots were falling,” said Sullinger, who went 10-for-15 from the floor. “I was in the right spot at the right time.”

NOTES: Sixers C Henry Sims had 14 points and seven rebounds. ... Philadelphia G Tony Wroten, the team’s leading scorer, came off the bench after starting the first 10 games. “He’s done nothing wrong,” coach Brett Brown said. “He’s had a hell of a year.” Wroten was unconcerned about the change in roles, saying before tipoff, “Everyone wants to start, but it’s not going to be life or death. ... Obviously, I want to start, but I have no problem coming off the bench. I‘m just going to try to contribute.” Wroten averaged 13 points per game while starting just 16 of 72 games in 2013-14. ... Celtics coach Brad Stevens said Philadelphia rookie C Nerlens Noel “has an absolute chance to be a difference-maker.” Noel finished with 10 points and eight rebounds Wednesday. ... Boston G Marcus Smart missed his fifth consecutive game due to a sprained left ankle.