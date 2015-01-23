Turner’s last-second shot lifts Celtics over Blazers

PORTLAND, Ore. -- The Portland Trail Blazers began Thursday 20-0 in games in which they held a lead after three quarters. Now they are 20-1.

Guard Evan Turner’s 3-point shot with one second remaining gave the Boston Celtics a 90-89 victory over the Trail Blazers at the Moda Center.

Turner said he sought divine intervention as he got the ball at the 3-point arc with an chance to win the game.

“I kind of prayed to make a big shot,” the fifth-year pro out of Ohio State said, “and it happened.”

Guard Avery Bradley scored 18 points, and forward Jared Sullinger added 17 points and nine rebounds for the Celtics, who snapped a three-game losing streak.

Guard Damian Lillard finished with 21 points, seven assists and six rebounds for the Trail Blazers, who lost for the fifth time in six games. Portland guard Wesley Matthews scored 16 of his 18 points in the second half.

Boston, trailing 89-88, called timeout with 8.5 seconds after Sullinger rebounded his own missed 3-point attempt. The Celtics (14-26) inbounded to Sullinger, who had the ball knocked away from him. In the scramble to retrieve it, Sullinger dived and came up with it, then rifled a pass to Turner in 3-point range. Turner buried it.

“Not to be arrogant, but it was just good rhythm,” said Turner, who contributed 10 points, eight assists and six rebounds. “I was able to shoot it high enough that it felt good.”

Portland (31-13) called a full timeout, then a 20-second timeout, but Lillard was unable to get off a final shot before the horn sounded.

The Blazers carried a 72-67 advantage heading into the fourth quarter and extended it to 84-77 on Lillard’s fall-back jumper with 5:35 remaining. Boston outscored Portland 13-5 the rest of the way, the Blazers shooting 2-for-13 from the field and 2-for-4 at the foul line.

“We blew it. That’s the way I look at it,” said Matthews, who went 6-for-15 from the field but was 4-for-8 from 3-point range. “We had chances. It’s easy to look at the last play, but we’re going to have to look back to where we could have broken the game open. Tough loss.”

Portland trailed only 44-42 at the half despite 1-for-10 shooting from 3-point range. Blazers center Chris Kaman scored 12 of his 13 points before halftime, sinking six of eight shots from the field before the break.

The Blazers caught fire from beyond the arc in the third quarter, knocking down seven of 11 attempts.

Matthews sank four consecutive 3-pointers to push Portland in front 56-52 with 6:55 left in the third quarter. Boston rallied to go back ahead 66-65 on a Bradley drive late in the quarter, but the Blazers took a five-point lead into the final period.

Sullinger was just glad to be able to help out on the Celtics’ final play.

“Coach (Brad Stevens) drew up a play for me to drive, but the lane was clogged up,” he said. “(The Blazers) tipped it, and I was able to dive on the loose ball. I had seen ET wide open. It was a lucky pass to ET.”

Stevens was glad Sullinger didn’t attempt to call timeout, because the Celtics had none remaining.

”He made a really heads-up play and dove on the floor,“ the second-year Boston coach said. ”The ball always matters, but it matters more at that point of time. To get a loose ball and kick it out right to where Evan got the shot was big.

“You felt like it had a chance to go in. That’s just kind of the way the game sometimes plays itself out.”

The Blazers were hoping Lillard -- who has made several game-winning shots in his 2 1/2-year NBA career -- would get another chance at glory. The Celtics’ defense prevented it.

”They zoned it up,“ Portland coach Terry Stotts said. ”We ran one play and they covered it well. (After a timeout), Wes may have been open, but they zoned it up and did a good job again. With one second left, it’s a tough play.

“We had a chance to win the game. We needed one more play, but we didn’t finish it off.”

NOTES: The victory broke Boston’s 24-game road losing streak to Western Conference opponents. The last time the Celtics beaten a West team outside of Boston was Feb. 25, 2013, at Utah. ... Portland was without F LaMarcus Aldridge, who will undergo surgery to repair a torn ligament on the outside of his left thumb and is expected to be out six to eight weeks. The 6-foot-11, 260-pound Aldridge injured the thumb while blocking the shot of Sacramento C DeMarcus Cousins in the second quarter of Monday night’s game. Aldridge said the surgery would take place within the week. ... The Blazers, also without C Robin Lopez (hand) and C Joel Freeland (back), added another injury Thursday when F Nicolas Batum left late in the second quarter after hurting his wrist.