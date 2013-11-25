Preview: Celtics at Bobcats

The Boston Celtics had one winning streak come to an end against the Charlotte Bobcats already this season and are hoping to avoid that fate a second time when they visit the Bobcats on Monday. The Celtics snapped a six-game slide with a win at Atlanta on Saturday - a skid that began with an 89-83 home loss to Charlotte on Nov. 13. The Bobcats climbed back to .500 with their biggest win of the season on Saturday and are surviving on defense.

Boston battled back from a 12-point deficit to beat Atlanta on Saturday and is growing in coach Brad Stevens’ first season. Jordan Crawford is taking on an expanded role as the point guard with Rajon Rondo out and Jared Sullinger is emerging as an effective scorer. Charlotte is more settled in its roles and is putting that familiarity to good use on the defense end, where the team is limiting opponents to an average of 91.6 points.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, CSN New England (Boston), SportSouth (Charlotte)

ABOUT THE CELTICS (5-10): Crawford was an afterthought in the rotation after being acquired last season but is thriving in Stevens’ system as a distributor and a scoring option. “He really wanted the ball in those moments and I thought it was the best thing to get it to him,” Stevens said of Crawford’s end-of-game intensity during Saturday’s 94-87 win. “After he made the couple of moves the guys came back to the huddle and said, ‘put it in his hands.’ ” Crawford had 12 points and 10 assists in the win over the Hawks and is averaging 16 points over the last three games.

ABOUT THE BOBCATS (7-7): Charlotte is easing center Al Jefferson back into the lineup after an ankle injury kept him out of nine of the first 12 games. “We’re making a big step in the right direction,” Jefferson said after scoring 19 points in his second game back during Saturday’s 96-72 win over the Milwaukee Bucks. “It kind of (stunk) for these guys to have me out of the lineup dealing with this injury. Each time in my first game back we were a little rusty and trying to feel each other out. But it never fails, in my second game back it’s like ‘click.’ ”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Charlotte announced that the team colors would return to traditional teal and purple when the team nickname becomes Hornets next season.

2. Boston F Kelly Olynyk (ankle) sat out Saturday and is questionable.

3. The Bobcats have taken three of the last four meetings, including a 100-74 triumph in the last meeting in Charlotte.

PREDICTION: Bobcats 95, Celtics 88