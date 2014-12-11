Hornets 96, Celtics 87: Al Jefferson scored 23 points and matched a season high with 14 rebounds as Charlotte surged past visiting Boston.

Kemba Walker added 18 points and seven assists for the Hornets, who have won back-to-back games following a 10-game slide. Lance Stephenson contributed 13 points for Charlotte.

Marcus Thornton scored 13 of his 16 points off the bench in the fourth quarter for the Celtics, who have dropped two straight. Jeff Green scored 16 as well and Rajon Rondo recorded a triple-double with 12 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists for Boston.

Thornton scored seven points during a 9-2 burst as the Celtics cut it to 87-85 with 4:31 remaining but Walker responded with a three-point play to push the Hornets’ lead back to five points. Jefferson scored twice to spread it back to a nine-point gap with 1:19 left and Charlotte held Boston off in the final minute.

The Celtics took a 45-40 lead into the half but the Hornets began the third with a 14-6 burst to take the lead and Walker’s jumper made it a 71-59 edge before Boston cut it to 73-66 heading to the fourth. Boston climbed within one point with 9:36 left before eight straight points for Charlotte extended it back to 83-74.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Rondo’s triple-double was his second in the last three games and third of the season. … Celtics C Tyler Zeller (13 points, eight rebounds) fell to 0-5 against his brother and Charlotte F Cody Zeller (nine points) in head-to-head efforts in the NBA. … Boston shot only 10 free throws (making six) – it’s fewest attempts of the season.