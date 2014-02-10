Preview: Celtics at Bucks

The Boston Celtics will look to get back on track after a woeful shooting performance in Sunday’s loss to Dallas when they face host Milwaukee on Monday. Boston shot less than 30 percent for most of the game against the Mavericks, finishing at 35.9 percent thanks to a late run that masked how bad a showing it was. While the lowly Bucks might seem a cure-all for most teams looking to rebound, there are no guarantees, as Boston is the only team Milwaukee has beaten more than once this season.

The Bucks have held the dubious distinction of the NBA’s worst record nearly all season and have yet to put together even a two-game winning streak. Milwaukee’s latest win came last Monday, edging New York 101-98 but it has since dropped two straight and may be forced to face the Celtics without center Larry Sanders, who exited Saturday’s loss with blurred vision after an inadvertent elbow from James Harden on a contested rebound attempt. The Bucks have been plagued by injury and illness all season but guard O.J. Mayo, who has missed eight of the last games battling the flu and conditioning issues, won’t blame the team’s performance on any of those woes, telling reporters, “It’s definitely not an excuse for us not winning.”

TV: 8 p.m. ET, CSN (Boston), FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee)

ABOUT THE CELTICS (18-34): Boston will face the Bucks without the services of point guard Rajon Rondo, who will sit on a scheduled day of rest after nearly notching a triple-double Sunday against Dallas. Rondo, who has averaged 14 points, 11 assists and 7.7 rebounds in his last three games, is no longer on a minutes restriction as he eases his way back into the rotation, still recovering from last February’s knee surgery but will not play in both ends of back-to-backs according to coach Brad Stevens. “I think erring on the side of caution,” Stevens told the Boston Herald recently, “is probably the right move.”

ABOUT THE BUCKS (9-41): The timing of Sanders’ injury couldn’t have been worse for the player or the team, coming one game after the fourth-year pro notched a career-high 25 points and a season-best 15 rebounds in a loss to Denver Wednesday. Frontcourt partner John Henson stepped up in Sanders’ absence with his best game in nearly a month, finishing with 14 points and 10 rebounds in 41 minutes. Mayo, who is eying a return “before the All-Star break”, specifically praised the play of Sanders and several other young Bucks in forecasting a bright future for the team, telling the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel, “As long as you see those pieces are getting better, it’s promising.”

1. Milwaukee has beaten Boston in five of the last seven meetings after the Celtics had run off six straight in the head-to-head series.

2. The Bucks were without Mayo, G Luke Ridnour (back), and Fs Caron Butler (ankle), Ersan Ilyasova (back) and Ekpe Udoh (ankle) against Houston. All are day-to-day, along with Sanders, with the exception of Butler, who is out indefinitely with a high ankle sprain.

3. Rondo recorded his 4,000th career assist on Sunday, finishing the game with 4,010 for his career, which ranks sixth all-time in Celtics history and is 19th among active players.

PREDICTION: Celtics 101, Bucks 95