Preview: Celtics at Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks look to rebound after seeing their season-high, five-game winning streak come to an end when they host the suddenly-hot Boston Celtics on Saturday night. Giannis Antetokounmpo set a career high for the second straight game with 27 points as the Bucks came up short 117-111 at Houston on Friday night after falling behind by 18. They will be challenged by the rejuvenated Celtics, who defeated Philadelphia 107-96 on Friday for their third consecutive victory.

The victory pulled Boston within two games of Brooklyn for the eighth spot in the Eastern Conference with four of the next five games on the road. Milwaukee put seven players in double figures Friday and shot 50.5 percent from the field, but allowed the Rockets to make 11 more 3-pointers as they built a lead that could not be erased. The Bucks have won three straight at home to improve to 12-10 on the season at the BMO Harris Bradley Center.

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, CSN New England (Boston), FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee)

ABOUT THE CELTICS (19-30): Boston has knocked off Denver, New York and Philadelphia in succession to climb back into contention, and Jared Sullinger along with Avery Bradley have played big roles. Bradley had 18 points Friday and has averaged 20.3 during the winning streak, while Sullinger scored 22 against Philadelphia and posted 19.3 per contest the last three. Jae Crowder, Brandon Bass, Tyler Zeller and Marcus Thornton also are averaging in double figures scoring in the past three games.

ABOUT THE BUCKS (27-23): Antetokounmpo had a career-high 25 points in the 113-105 overtime win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday and made 11-of-16 from the field to top it while grabbing a career-best 15 rebounds two days later. Leading scorer Brandon Knight was held to 12 points against Houston, but handed out 11 assists – his highest total since opening night. Power forward Ersan Ilyasova returned Friday after missing four games with a groin injury and scored six points in 16 minutes.

BUZZER-BEATERS

1. Milwaukee C John Henson is shooting 64.2 percent from the field over the last 10 games while averaging 9.8 points in that span.

2. Boston’s rookie PG Marcus Smart, who shot 42.4 percent from 3-point range in January, is 8-of-33 from the field overall the last five contests.

3. The teams split four meetings last season with the Celtics emerging victorious in the last two.

PREDICTION: Bucks 106, Celtics 94