Preview: Celtics at Bucks

The Boston Celtics look to close out the season with their sixth consecutive win when they travel to Milwaukee on Wednesday. The Celtics, who have won seven of their last eight games, clinched the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference with a last-second 95-93 victory Tuesday over the Toronto Raptors and will face the Cleveland Cavaliers in first round of the playoffs.

Boston has won 23 games since Feb. 3 and can record an improbable 40-win season by posting its seventh straight victory on the road. Milwaukee is back in the playoffs just one year after losing a franchise-worst 67 games. The Bucks have won five of their last seven games, including three in a row, and have held each of their past three opponents to under 100 points to lock up the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference. Milwaukee has downed Boston in six of the last eight games in the series and hopes to conclude the season with a winning record for the first time since the 2009-10 campaign when the team finished 46-36.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, CSN New England (Boston), FSN Wisconsin Plus (Milwaukee)

ABOUT THE CELTICS (39-42): Evan Turner produced 14 points, nine assists and seven rebounds, while Avery Bradley also scored 14 points in the wild win over the Raptors. Brandon Bass added 13 points and nine rebounds, while Jae Crowder chipped in with nine points off the bench — none more important than his fadeaway jumper deep in the corner with 0.8 seconds left that won it for the Celtics. “I‘m ready to go to war for these guys,” Crowder told reporters. “I‘m ready to go to war.”

ABOUT THE BUCKS (41-40): Michael Carter-Williams matched his season high with 30 points to go along with five rebounds and five assists as Milwaukee downed the 76ers 107-97 on Monday in his first game back in Philadelphia since being dealt at the trade deadline. “He was the only one playing at a different level, a different speed,” Milwaukee coach Jason Kidd told reporters. “You could see he was playing at a very high level and he’s been doing that for us for the last couple of weeks.” The Bucks will play either the Toronto Raptors or the Chicago Bulls in the first round of the playoffs.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Bucks have won three of the last four meetings in Milwaukee.

2. Bucks C John Henson has blocked nine shots in his last two games.

3. Turner has handed out 27 assists in his last three games.

PREDICTION: Bucks 101, Celtics 91