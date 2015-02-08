Knight helps Bucks hold off Celtics

MILWAUKEE -- In need of a big shot with under a minute to play Saturday night, Milwaukee Bucks coach Jason Kidd put his trust in Brandon Knight and the point guard answered the call.

Knight sank a floating jumper with 6.7 seconds left to give the Bucks just enough cushion to escape with a 96-93 victory over the Boston Celtics at the BMO Harris Bradley Center.

“(Kidd) told me to just play basketball and make the right play,” said Knight, who led Milwaukee with 26 points and finished with five assists. “I was fortunate enough to hit that shot and give us some space.”

The basket was his only shot of the fourth quarter, but it came at the perfect time for the Bucks, who were ahead by 14 at one point in the second half and were shooting 56 percent from the field late in the fourth before going cold in the final minutes.

Milwaukee missed eight consecutive shots during the drought, opening the door for Boston’s comeback.

The Celtics had cut the deficit to five heading into the fourth quarter and creeped within a basket several times early in the quarter. But forward Giannis Antetokounmpo’s 18-foot jumper with 5:58 to play gave Milwaukee a 92-86 lead.

That would be Milwaukee’s last shot until center John Henson scored on a hook with two minutes to play, putting the Bucks up 94-91.

But with 29.4 seconds remaining, Henson was called for goaltending to make it 94-93 Milwaukee. Kidd called a timeout and issued his final instructions to Knight.

“He was big for us all night,” Kidd said. “That definitely was a big shot. He had a lot of confidence. They switched, so we felt like he had the advantage. He did the right thing.”

The Bucks needed one last defensive stand and got it, forcing a 3-point attempt from Boston forward Jae Crowder that hit iron as time expired.

“I thought we got a great look,” Celtics coach Brad Stevens said. “We thought it was in on the bench. Looked good off his hand. Jae made a nice play. Evan (Turner) made a nice pass.”

Forward Jared Sullinger scored 17 points to lead the Celtics. Guard Marcus Smart had 13, and Crowder, forward Tyler Zeller and guard Avery Bradley each finished with 10 points.

The Celtics shot 41.9 percent from the field and were 7 of 29 on 3-point attempts.

“We dug ourselves a hole,” Crowder said. “On a back-to-back, that is pretty tough to come in and get a win on a back-to-back like that. We still had opportunities late. We just didn’t capitalize on it.”

After setting a career high for points in each of his last two games, Antetokounmpo finished with 14 points and 11 rebounds for his fourth double-double in the last five games.

Milwaukee also got 11 from shooting guard Khris Middleton and 10 from shooting guard O.J. Mayo, who scored eight points in the fourth quarter.

Milwaukee finished 37 of 75 from the floor (49.3 percent) and made 8 of 20 attempts from beyond the arc.

“I thought fatigue might be a factor,” said Kidd, whose team was on the tail end of a back-to-back. “The guys grind one out and found a way to protect home court and get a win.”

Milwaukee extended its home winning streak to four games. The Bucks have won seven of their last nine overall.

NOTES: Before the game, Milwaukee signed G Jorge Gutierrez to a second 10-day contract. Since first signing with Milwaukee on Jan. 28, Gutierrez has appeared four games -- including one start -- and is averaging 4.5 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 14.8 minutes. ... After missing Boston’s last three games with a hip flexor injury, F Tayshaun Prince returned and finished eight points and three assists in 18 minutest. Prince is averaging 8.6 points in eight games with Boston since he was acquired from Memphis last month. ... Celtics coach Brad Stevens said C Kelly Olynyk isn’t expected to return from a sprained right ankle injury until sometime after the all-star break. ... Saturday was the opener of a five-game homestead for the Bucks, who began the day having played just 22 home games compared with 28 on the road. ... Although Boston had won two in a row against the Bucks before Saturday’s game, the two teams met for the first time during the 2014-15 regular season.