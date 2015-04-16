Celtics top Bucks; both teams look to playoffs

MILWAUKEE -- Very little was at stake Wednesday night when the Milwaukee Bucks played host to the Bostons Celtics in the regular-season finale at the Bradley Center.

Both teams were already locked into their Eastern Conference playoff spots -- Milwaukee sixth and Boston seventh -- so the 105-100 Boston victory could be deemed a success on both sides for one simple reason:

“Nobody got hurt,” Bucks coach Jason Kidd said.

Kidd’s team was one of the better stories in the NBA this season. After the Bucks finished a league-worst 15-67 a year ago, they improved by 26 wins and got back to the postseason despite season-ending injuries to backup point guard Kendall Marshall and No. 2 overall pick Jabari Parker, as well as a deadline deal that sent leading scorer Brandon Knight to Phoenix.

Still, Milwaukee missed a chance to finish above .500 for just the second time in 11 seasons.

“I think it’s a great start for our foundation, for this young group,” Kidd said. “Understanding what it takes to win. It’s not easy in this league to win. Only 16 teams make the playoffs now and we’re one of them.”

With a first-round series against the Chicago Bulls looming, Kidd decided to limit his starters’ minutes.

“We wanted the bench to get as much playing time as possible in tonight’s game,” Kidd said. “Give our starters some work, but there were going to play a little in the third and that was it.”

Like the Bucks, the Celtics finished way out of the playoff hunt a year ago but are closing the season on a high note, having won 11 of their last 12, including six straight.

That mark includes two victories over LeBron James and the No. 2 seed Cavaliers, who await Boston when the postseason opens this weekend.

“It’s a pretty good record,” said Celtics forward Jonas Jerebko, who finished with 16 points. “It shows a lot of strength on this team, overcoming the back-to-back when a lot of teams could complain about being tired or travel. We show that we just want to go out there and compete.”

Jerebko helped lead the Celtics’ reserves, who also played significant minutes Wednesday and combined for 57 points.

Forward Gigi Datome, making his first start of the season because of Avery Bradley’s sore quad, led the way with 22 points.

“I thought he was intimidated to start, but I thought he was really good down the stretch,” Boston coach Brad Stevens said. “Obviously, he made big shots and big plays and got some hands on some big rebounds.”

The Celtics sank seven 3-pointers in the opening two quarters and held a 49-45 lead at halftime. They shot 49 percent from the field for the game and made 13 of 30 from beyond the arc.

“These guys enjoy playing on the road,” Stevens said, “I think these guys enjoy the challenge of doing that and we’re going to have to do that more starting this weekend.”

Forward Ersan Ilyasova scored 16 of his team-leading 21 points in the third quarter, but Milwaukee still trailed by one heading into the fourth. The Celtics used a 9-2 run to go up 84-78 with 8:47 to play.

Shooting guard Khris Middleton hit 6 of 7 first-half shots from the field and scored 13 of his 18 points before the break. Shooting guard O.J. Mayo played 26 minutes off the bench and hit 7 of 14 shots to finish with 16 points.

“O.J. is playing the way he was before the break, at a very high level and knocking down some shots,” Kidd said. “And defensively, he’s helping out. We’re going to need him to be able to do that in this series.”

The Bucks shot 46.1 percent from the field and 7 of 21 (33.3 percent) on 3-pointers.

NOTES: Boston was without PG Isaiah Thomas, who was given a night off. Thomas has appeared in 67 games this season, including the last 11 in a row. ... The Bucks failed to lock down their first winning season since 2009-10, when they finished 46-36. ... The Bucks outrebounded the Celtics 48-38. Milwaukee F Johnny O‘Bryant grabbed a game-high nine rebounds in 22 minutes. ... Milwaukee finished the season 41-41, at .500 or better for the first time since the 2009-10 season. ... In his last two games against the Bucks this year, Celtics F Jonas Jerebko averaged 16.5 points on 14-of-23 (.601) shooting from the field.