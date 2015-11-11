Bench strength propels Celtics past Bucks

MILWAUKEE -- Depth and opportunity were the Boston Celtics’ biggest stars Tuesday night in a 99-83 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks.

Boston’s reserves outscored Milwaukee’s bench 50-25, and the Celtics scored 21 points off 18 Bucks turnovers. As a result, Boston (3-3) won consecutive games for the first time this season.

“We have a lot of starters on our bench,” said Celtics reserve forward Evan Turner, who scored 13 points. “I don’t think many teams have that many starters, with the experience we have, coming off the bench.”

Boston reserve forward David Lee also had 13, and backup center Kelly Olynyk scored 11.

“The bench was good again,” Celtics coach Brad Stevens said. “We found the right guys and were much better offensively, which allowed us to set our defense.”

Guard Isaiah Thomas led the Celtics with 20 points, while forward Jae Crowder added 12 despite 3-of-12 shooting. Center Jared Sullinger notched his first double-double of the season, finishing with 11 points and 10 rebounds in 20 minutes of action.

Boston shot 44 percent from the field and was 7-for-30 (23.3 percent) on 3-point attempts.

“Defense, energy, and our communication was great,” Turner said. “We woke up when we subbed people in. They came in and it worked to our advantage.”

The Celtics fell behind 8-0 and eventually trailed by 10 as Bucks center Greg Monroe got off to a good start and made his first five shots. Boston rallied back and tied the game at 24-24 after one quarter, then knocked down four 3-pointers in the second while holding the Bucks to 5-of-19 shooting to take a 46-42 lead at the break.

The margin grew to eight points early in the third, but Milwaukee answered and made it a 58-57 game when forward Johnny O‘Bryant hit a pair of free throws with 4:17 left in the quarter.

It would be the closest the Bucks would get the rest of the game as Boston kicked off a 16-0 run over the next four minutes, fueled in part by four Milwaukee turnovers.

“They got some free throws, they capitalized on some turnovers, and we just didn’t capitalize on the offensive end,” Bucks coach Jason Kidd said. “Coming back and turning the ball over or forcing a perimeter shot, we just didn’t attack the paint enough in the third quarter.”

Monroe led Milwaukee (4-4) with 17 points on 7-of-11 shooting. He also grabbed 14 rebounds for his third double-double of the season.

“We weren’t able to score,” Monroe said of the third-quarter slump. “They continued to score, and we just couldn’t find a way to overcome it.”

Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo had 16 but played much of the second half with four fouls.

Shooting guard Khris Middleton hit a pair of 3-pointers to finish with 13 points, and reserve guard Jerryd Bayless added 12 points.

Bayless was the only member of Milwaukee’s second unit to score more than three points.

“Our bench came in and couldn’t maintain nor build on (the lead),” Kidd said. “Their bench carried the load, and we came up short on that end.”

Boston guard Avery Bradley did not play in the second half due to bruised left leg. He is day-to-day.

“He got hit in the lower leg,” Stevens said. “I‘m not sure what the long-term prognosis is, but we’re dealing with some bruises so far this year.”

The loss snapped a four-game winning streak for the Bucks, their longest streak since last February.

NOTES: PG Michael Carter-Williams (ankle) and SG O.J. Mayo (hamstring) did not dress for Milwaukee. Carter-Williams missed his fourth game in a row, while Mayo has yet to appear in a game this season. ... PG Marcus Smart practiced Monday but was still feeling pain in his left big toe and did not travel with the Celtics to Milwaukee. He missed his third straight game. ... Boston F Jae Crowder started Tuesday and scored 12 points. Crowder, who played for Marquette in Milwaukee, sustained a bone bruise on his left knee last Friday against the Washington Wizards.