Preview: Celtics at Bulls

The surging Chicago Bulls seek to match their home play with their performance away from the United Center when the Boston Celtics visit Saturday night. The Bulls improved to 4-0 Friday away from the Windy City after holding off Philadelphia 118-115 for their best road start since the 1996-97 squad opened with six straight triumphs. Boston, entering after a 101-98 home win versus Indiana on Friday, has been blown out in the first quarter in each of its first two road games this season.

Chicago, playing without Derrick Rose for the third time in four games Friday, may have squandered an 18-point, fourth-quarter lead to the winless Sixers if not for a season-high 27 points and five 3-pointers from Mike Dunleavy. Bulls coach Tom Thibodeau didn’t know if the injury-riddled Rose, who has missed most of the last two seasons with knee injuries, would play against the Celtics. “We’ll see [about Saturday],” Thibodeau said. “If he can go, I think he has to. It’s really that simple. It’s the only way he’s going to shake the rust off is getting out there and playing.”

TV: 8 p.m. ET, WGN (Chicago), CSN (Boston)

ABOUT THE CELTICS (2-3): Boston was outscored 77-41 in the first quarter of their first two road games against Houston and Dallas, falling behind the Rockets by 26 and Mavericks by 31 at one point during those contests. Jared Sullinger scored 11 of his 17 points in the final 10 1/2 minutes Friday to help the Celtics snap a three-game losing streak. Unfortunately, rookie Marcus Smart, the sixth pick in the 2014 draft, had to be taken off on a stretcher after he severely injured his left ankle. “It was really scary,” Boston coach Brad Stevens said. “He was writhing in pain. Hopefully it’s just a severe sprain, nothing serious.”

ABOUT THE BULLS (5-1): Rose is not the only contributor to miss action due to injury: Joakim Noah has missed two games (flu), Jimmy Butler two (thumb) and Taj Gibson one (ankle). Pau Gasol, 34, isn’t slowing down, averaging 18.5 points on 50 percent shooting and 10.8 boards with four double-doubles. Butler had 23 points, seven rebounds and five assists against Philadelphia as he continues to show why he’s one of the best all-around wing players in the Eastern Conference.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Celtics have not won the season series with the Bulls since 2008-09, the second year of six during the Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett era.

2. The Celtics committed just 12 turnovers Friday after giving it away 28 times Wednesday against Toronto — their most in one game since 1989.

3. Bulls rookie SF Doug McDermott drained 2-of-3 shots from the arc Friday in 17 minutes and Chicago knocked down 12-of-24 overall.

PREDICTION: Bulls 105, Celtics 92