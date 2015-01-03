Preview: Celtics at Bulls

Derrick Rose isn’t going to change. The cold-shooting Rose and his teammates seek a ninth win in 10 games when the transitioning Boston Celtics visit Saturday. The talented Rose has shot just 14-of-60 over the past three games, but half of those hoops came in the second half of the 106-101 win over Denver on New Year’s Day.

”My mentality is not going to change,“ Rose said after the game. ”I‘m going to shoot the ball. I‘m a scoring guard.“ The 26-year-old had averaged 21.9 points on 50 percent shooting in his previous eight games. “I’m taking whatever they give me. I’m not going to let anyone dictate the way that I play. I could care less what anyone says about my game.”

TV: 8 p.m. ET CSN New England (Boston), WGN (Chicago)

ABOUT THE CELTICS (11-19): Rajon Rondo returned to Boston and torched the Celtics for 29 points and a career-high five 3-pointers in the Mavericks’ 119-101 win Friday — a fifth loss in seven games for Boston since the trade of the mercurial point guard. Avery Bradley scored 17 of his 22 points in the fourth quarter, and Tyler Zeller added 17 and 10 rebounds in the loss. Celtics coach Brad Stevens hasn’t settled on a point guard, as Evan Turner has taken the reins the past two games while rookie Marcus Smart, the heir apparent to Rondo, continues to struggle with his shot.

ABOUT THE BULLS (23-10): Jimmy Butler had 26 points, eight assists and eight rebounds, Pau Gasol had 17 points and a career-high nine blocks and Rose scored 13 of his 17 points in the fourth quarter in the win over the Nuggets. Chicago is 1-1 in the midst of a seven-game homestead, but needs to play better at home. The Bulls are 9-6 at the United Center but have losses against Eastern Conference also-rans New Jersey, Indiana and Boston.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Chicago had a franchise-record 18 blocks against Denver.

2. The Celtics and Bulls have split two games this season with each winning on the road.

3. Bulls G Kirk Hinrich scored 10 points on 4-for-4 shooting in 27 minutes against Denver after missing five games because of a strained left hamstring.

PREDICTION: Bulls 108, Celtics 94