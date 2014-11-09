Turner scores 19 as Celtics hold off Bulls

CHICAGO -- As his players built a 19-point lead in the second half against the Chicago Bulls, Boston Celtics coach Brad Stevens knew better than to relax.

After the Celtics held on for a 106-101 win Saturday night, Stevens finally could exhale.

“You never feel comfortable,” Stevens said with a weary smile.

Despite late-game turbulence, the youthful Celtics (3-3) appear to be learning how to win. They posted their second road victory in as many nights as all five starters scored in double digits, including guard Evan Turner with a team-leading 19 points and six assists.

Related Coverage Preview: Celtics at Bulls

The Bulls (5-2) sliced the deficit to 100-98 with 37.7 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, but the Celtics recovered with steady free throws by Turner and center Kelly Olynyk. The loss snapped a four-game winning streak for the Bulls, who fell to 1-2 at home.

Guard Aaron Brooks led the Bulls with 26 points, including 19 in the fourth quarter. Forward Pau Gasol added 19 points and nine rebounds for the Bulls, who trailed 83-67 after three quarters before putting together a 31-17 run.

“That’s an NBA game for you,” said Boston center Tyler Zeller, who contributed 10 points and seven rebounds. “A lot of times, at the end of games, especially great teams make runs like that. We kept our composure and made the plays we needed to make to get the win.”

The Celtics established a 56-41 halftime lead after finishing the second quarter on a 22-6 run. Boston guard Avery Bradley sprinted end to end for a layup to increase the Celtics’ lead to double digits with 2:48 remaining in the half, and Olynyk put back an offensive rebound with 2.3 seconds remaining to increase the lead to 15 points at the break.

Bulls coach Tom Thibodeau criticized his team’s energy level in the first half. Chicago was playing its fourth game in five nights, including the second game of a back-to-back set.

“It was not good enough,” Thibodeau said. “In the first half, we played poorly. In the second half, we fought. We have to challenge and play them for 48 minutes.”

Boston shot 51.9 percent from the field and outrebounded Chicago by a 45-38 margin to pick up a rare win at the United Center, where it had lost nine of its previous 11 since the 2007-08 season.

“They got confidence early,” Brooks said. “They had us on the boards. That is where the game was won. We played in the fourth quarter like we should have played all night.”

Both teams were forced to rely upon backcourt depth with their star point guards sidelined. Bulls guard Kirk Hinrich shot 0-for-7 from the field while trying to fill the void left by Derrick Rose, who sat out because of two sprained ankles. The Celtics turned to Bradley (13 points) and Phil Pressey (three points) to fill in for Rajon Rondo, who returned to Boston for a minor procedure to remove screws from his surgically repaired left hand.

Olynyk finished with 18 points and 11 rebounds for the Celtics. Forward Jeff Green added 14 points and four assists, and guard Marcus Thornton added 11 points off of the bench.

“It’s everyone being a weapon, everyone being a threat,” Olynyk said. “You can’t really help a lot (on defense) against a lot of our guys because people are going to step up and make shots, make plays.”

NOTES: Celtics G Marcus Smart is expected to miss two to three weeks after an MRI confirmed a left ankle sprain with bone bruising, the team announced. Smart, who was the No. 6 overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft, averaged 6.8 points in five games before his injury. ... Bulls G Derrick Rose sat out for the fourth time in the past five games because of two sprained ankles. “We’ll see where he is tomorrow,” coach Tom Thibodeau said. ... Celtics G Rajon Rondo did not accompany his teammates to Chicago. Rondo returned to Boston for a minor procedure to remove screws from his surgically repaired left hand, and he is expected to be available Wednesday against Oklahoma City. ... Bulls G/F Jimmy Butler started his second game in as many nights despite being listed on Chicago’s injury report with a left thumb sprain and a right shoulder strain.