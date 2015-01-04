Bulls win for ninth time in 10 games

CHICAGO -- Center Joakim Noah has been a part of winning teams in each of the past four seasons with the Chicago Bulls.

After the Bulls’ 109-104 win in overtime against the Boston Celtics on Saturday night, Noah said this season’s club could be the best yet.

“We believe that we can do something special,” Noah said. “I think that we’re playing good basketball right now, but I think there’s another gear. We have to get better defensively, and I think we will.”

That could be a scary thought for the rest of the NBA.

The Bulls (24-10) earned their ninth win in the past 10 games and improved to 16-5 against Eastern Conference teams. Forward Pau Gasol scored 29 points with 16 rebounds to lead Chicago.

Bulls guard Aaron Brooks scored 19 points off the bench. Guard Derrick Rose scored 12 points, including a driving layup with 24.4 seconds remaining in overtime to increase Chicago’s lead to four points.

Forward Evan Turner scored a season-high 29 points to lead the Celtics, who fell to 3-10 on the road. Guard Avery Bradley added 17 points for Boston (11-20), and forward Jared Sullinger scored 16 points with 16 rebounds.

Sullinger put back a layup with 2.6 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter to even the score at 99-99. The Bulls had a chance to win the game in regulation at the buzzer, but guard Brooks’ 3-point attempt from the corner clanked off the back rim.

The Celtics never led during overtime, committing four turnovers in five minutes.

“We left too many situation points on the floor,” Turner said. “We got outrebounded and I made a mistake and threw the ball away. I misjudged (teammate Jeff Green). ... It was my fault.”

Chicago outrebounded Boston 59-45, including 24-10 on the offensive glass. The Bulls also shot 29 more free throws than Boston, finishing with 40 attempts from the line compared with 11 for the Celtics.

Boston coach Brad Stevens did not blame officials for the disparity.

“I thought it was a pretty well-called game,” Stevens said. “I thought everything was fine. We just fouled them too much.”

The Bulls won despite the absences of guard Jimmy Butler and forward Mike Dunleavy, two key perimeter players. They relied instead on a lineup that featured Noah, Gasol and rookie Nikola Mirotic, all of whom stand at least 6-foot-10-inches tall.

Gasol said the Bulls were deep and versatile. It’s exactly the reason he left the Los Angeles Lakers to sign a free-agent contract with the Bulls during the offseason.

“That’s what I envisioned,” Gasol said. “That’s what I was hoping for. That’s what I‘m working for.”

After Boston fell behind by 10 points early in the second half, Turner took control. The Chicago native scored 13 points in the third quarter to spark a 25-7 run that made it 67-59, but the Bulls responded with a 10-2 run to even the score at 69-69 entering the fourth quarter.

“The best part of it was that he did not have a good first half and he had a great second half,” Stevens said. “He put us on his back for a little bit in the second half.”

The Bulls led 46-40 at halftime thanks to an early double-double by Gasol, who had 11 points and 12 rebounds at the break. Chicago finished the second quarter on a 7-0 run that began with a 3-pointer by Rose and ended with a layup by forward Taj Gibson.

Boston built a 23-17 lead at the end of the first quarter behind six points from Bradley, who drove to the rim for a pair of layups against Rose. The Bulls missed eight of their first nine shots and finished the quarter shooting 22.2 percent (6 of 27).

Sloppy ballhandling tested the patience of Thibodeau and Stevens. Both teams combined for 21 turnovers in the first half, including 12 for Boston and nine for Chicago.

NOTES: Bulls G Jimmy Butler missed the game on bereavement leave. Butler, 25, has blossomed into the Chicago’s leading scorer this season with 21.9 points per game. ... Celtics G Jameer Nelson did not play because of a sprained right ankle. “I guess it’s something he has been dealing with a little bit,” coach Brad Stevens said. ... Bulls F Mike Dunleavy missed his first game of the season because of a sprained right ankle. Rookie F Nikola Mirotic started his first career game in Dunleavy’s place. ... Celtics G Marcus Thornton missed his 10th consecutive game because of a left calf strain.