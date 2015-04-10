Preview: Celtics at Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers locked up the Central Division and the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference with a win on Wednesday and can start resting up for the playoffs. The Boston Celtics, who visit the Cavaliers in the first of a home-and-home set on Friday, are hoping for just that.

The Celtics outlasted the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday behind a 34-point performance from Isaiah Thomas to move into seventh place in the Eastern Conference, making the next two games a possible first-round playoff preview. Boston is looking in the rear-view mirror at Brooklyn, Miami and Indiana in the race for the final two spots in the East while holding out hope of catching Milwaukee for No. 6. Cleveland has won four straight and eight of nine but can finally relax over the last week if it chooses. “(Clinching) will give us a chance to consider where and how we can give guys some minutes to rest,” Cavaliers coach David Blatt told reporters. “We won’t change entirely the way we play, nor should we, unless a pure opportunity presents itself.”

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, CSN New England (Boston), FSN Ohio (Cleveland)

ABOUT THE CELTICS (36-42): Thomas was part of a mini roster overhaul at the trade deadline and has proven himself to be a piece the team can build around moving forward. The diminutive guard is averaging 27.3 points on 27-of-48 shooting in the last three games since shaking off the rust following a back injury. “He’s great with the ball. He’s a really skilled player,” Boston coach Brad Stevens told reporters of Thomas. “The groups that he was playing with (on Wednesday) were really skilled groups. He was able to get to the rim and get his own shot. He’s excellent off those pick and rolls.”

ABOUT THE CAVALIERS (51-27): LeBron James is making a late MVP push and nearly pulled off his second straight triple-double with 21 points, nine rebounds and eight assists in the 104-99 win at Milwaukee on Wednesday. James has gone for 20 or more points in eight straight games and is a candidate to get some rest this weekend. “To be able to win the division and put a banner in our building means something to all of us,” James told reporters. “It’s not guaranteed every year. It’s tough to do that in the NBA with the competition. We understand that we have bigger goals than this, but along with those goals we have accomplishments that we can’t take for granted.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Cavaliers G J.R. Smith attempted at least seven 3-pointers in each of the last seven games.

2. Boston F Jared Sullinger totaled four points on 1-of-10 shooting in three games since returning from a broken foot.

3. Cleveland has taken each of the first two meetings this season, including a 110-79 home win on March 7.

PREDICTION: Celtics 101, Cavaliers 95