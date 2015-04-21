Preview: Celtics at Cavaliers

Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love had no trouble adjusting in their first ever postseason game as the Cleveland Cavaliers quickly jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the Eastern Conference playoffs. The Cavaliers will try to make it a 2-0 gap in the first-round series when they host the Boston Celtics on Tuesday.

Irving went for 30 points and Love added 19 points and 12 rebounds in the 113-100 Game 1 victory on Sunday, making LeBron James’ 20 points, seven assists and six rebounds a footnote in the easy win. “Obviously, coming into my first playoff game it was a little bit of just anxiousness,” Love told reporters. “I don’t think it was nerves, it was just so much excitement.” Several players on the Celtics were making their playoff debuts as well, and guard Isaiah Thomas was the most effective with 22 points and 10 assists. ”We can definitely play better,“ Boston guard Avery Bradley, who is one of the few with postseason experience, told reporters. ”We know that. And I think (the Cavaliers) know that.”

TV: 7 p.m. ET, TNT, CSN New England (Boston), Fox Sports Ohio (Cleveland)

ABOUT THE CELTICS: Boston came out strong early in Game 1 and held a lead after the first quarter before the Cavaliers took control and cruised the rest of the way. ”They make you pick your poison,“ Celtics coach Brad Stevens told reporters. ”We have to pay attention to LeBron. We have to pay attention to Love and Irving. We’re going to have to do a better job of rotating.” Stevens stressed that Boston needs to tighten its defense and clean up some mistakes on the other end that led to 13 turnovers in the final three quarters.

ABOUT THE CAVALIERS: Cleveland is counting on contributions from the reserves and role players to take some of the pressure off James, Love and Irving, and Tristan Thompson and Iman Shumpert each logged big minutes off the bench in Game 1. “You’re going to get better days from some and maybe less outstanding days from others, but the important thing is that guys can come in and give a team a lift or play major minutes when necessary,” Cavaliers coach David Blatt told reporters. Shumpert and Thompson grabbed six rebounds apiece to help Cleveland build up a 46-34 advantage on the glass.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Thomas joined James and Oscar Robertson as the only three players in NBA history with at least 20 points, 10 assists and five rebounds in his postseason debut.

2. Cleveland improved to 24-0 at home when reaching 100 points this season.

3. James needs 19 points to pass Jerry West (4,457) for seventh on the all-time NBA playoff scoring list.

PREDICTION: Cavaliers 102, Celtics 96