Preview: Celtics at Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers are 4-0 for the first time in 16 seasons and look to remain unbeaten when they host the Boston Celtics on Thursday. The Cavaliers had their offense revving while posting a 128-120 victory over Houston on Tuesday after holding each of their first three opponents under 100 points.

Cleveland point guard Kyrie Irving has scored 20 or more points in each of the first four games, and his season-best 32-point effort against the Rockets raised his team-leading average to 26.8. Small forward LeBron James recorded 19 points and 13 rebounds against Houston for his second double-double of the campaign and is averaging 20.5 points, 9.5 boards and 9.5 assists. Boston center Al Horford will sit out his second consecutive game due to a concussion after suffering a hit to the head during Monday’s practice and then developing symptoms a day later. "He came to practice - when he was lifting and shooting, he felt good there," Celtics coach Brad Stevens said prior to Wednesday’s 107-100 victory over Chicago. "He was cleared to practice and then, when he got into a few drills, then he started feeling some nausea. And so that's why he ultimately was stopped and removed and went home."

ABOUT THE CELTICS (3-1): Frontcourt player Amir Johnson was the recipient of increased playing time with Horford sidelined and recorded 23 points on 9-of-11 shooting, including a career-best four 3-pointers, in the win over the Bulls. “I don’t think I was on the (Chicago) scouting report for running Amir off the line,” Johnson jokingly told reporters. “So it was just a good night for me.” Boston lost another key player when Jae Crowder departed with an ankle injury, and coach Brad Stevens said the starting forward will miss at least a week.

ABOUT THE CAVALIERS (4-0): Kevin Love is averaging 21 points after scoring 24 against the Rockets and also is getting ample credit for his defense. Coach Tyronn Lue thinks the fact that Love’s offensive game has been stellar has aided his efforts on the defensive end, while the power forward feels he’s not the liability on defense that many people think. “I’m not going to be a guy who averages two blocks a game," Love told reporters. "I don't know what the stats say, but I'd bet you that statistically I'm not a bad defender, so to speak. I think I read defenses relatively well."

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Cavaliers won two of last season’s three meetings.

2. Boston PG Marcus Smart (ankle) made his season debut against the Bulls and recorded seven points on 2-of-8 shooting in 34 minutes.

3. Cleveland SG J.R. Smith has made nine 3-pointers while averaging 15.5 points over his last two games.

PREDICTION: Cavaliers 105, Celtics 99