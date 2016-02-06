Celtics 104, Cavaliers 103

CLEVELAND -- Avery Bradley’s 3-pointer from the corner gave the Boston Celtics a stunning 104-103 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night when they rallied from five points down in the final 20 seconds.

The Cavaliers seemed to have the victory sealed when guard J.R. Smith grabbed an offensive rebound off forward LeBron James’ missed 3-pointer with 22 seconds left. Guard Kyrie Irving made a pair of 3-pointers to give the Cavaliers a 101-96 lead, but Smith fouled swingman Evan Turner on a drive to the basket with four seconds left.

The Celtics trailed 103-99 when Smith fouled Turner on a drive to the basket. Turner missed the free throw, but the ball went out of bounds on the Cavaliers, leaving the Celtics with possession and one final shot to win it.

Bradley made a 3-pointer over outstretched guard Iman Shumpert, stunning a sellout crowd and handing the Cavaliers just their fourth home loss of the season.

James scored 30 points, including 13 in the fourth quarter, but it wasn’t enough on a night the Cavaliers lost forward Kevin Love to another injury against the Celtics.

Guard Isaiah Thomas scored 22 points and Turner had 19 points, 12 rebounds and six assists off the bench for the Celtics, who squandered a 92-85 lead with 3:18 left, only to rally and win at the buzzer.

Smith scored 20 points before fouling out on the critical foul against Turner and Irving had 19 points and six assists for the Cavaliers.

Now the Cavaliers will wait to learn the severity of Love’s latest injury. His run of bad luck against the Celtics continued when he left the game late in the third quarter with a bruised left thigh and did not return.

Love was bumped by Thomas under the basket Friday with two minutes left in the quarter.

Love dropped to the ground and was writhing in pain on the baseline. He had to be helped to the bench and later limped to the locker room under his own power.

Love left the game with 10 points and five rebounds, although he had eight points and four rebounds after the first quarter.

NOTES: F Jae Crowder did not participate in Friday’s shoot-around but played through a sprained right ankle against the Cavaliers. He was injured Wednesday against the Detroit Pistons. ... Cavaliers G J.R. Smith was not invited to the 3-point shooting event at All-Star weekend. He has never been invited despite ranking 18th all time in 3-pointers made. F LeBron James campaigned for him to make the team last month but to no avail. “I might take the Marshawn Lynch approach on this one, so I don’t get fined,” Smith said. “I got a lot to say about it, but I‘m not going to say anything because it’s not going to help it.” ... Cavaliers G Matthew Dellavedova missed his second game with a sore left hamstring. Coach Ty Lue indicated Dellavedova could miss Saturday’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans as well.