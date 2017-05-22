CLEVELAND -- Avery Bradley's 3-pointer found its way into the hoop with 0.1 seconds left, and for the time being, the Boston Celtics found their way back into the Eastern Conference finals.

Bradley's shot in the last second of Game 3 touched every part of the rim before bouncing in, giving the Celtics an improbable 111-108 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Cleveland leads the series 2-1. Game 4 will be Tuesday in Quicken Loans Arena.

Celtics star Isaiah Thomas is out for the remainder of the postseason because of a hip injury, and the Cavaliers had lost just one game at home to an Eastern team in the playoffs dating to 2015.

However, Thomas' replacement, Marcus Smart, scored a career-high 27 points and handed out seven assists, and Bradley had 20 points. Al Horford added 16 points, Jae Crowder amassed 14 points and 11 rebounds, and Kelly Olynyk contributed 15 off the bench for the Celtics, who were beaten by an average of 28.5 points in the first two games.

Cleveland forward LeBron James was ineffective Sunday, scoring just 11 points on 4-of-13 shooting with five turnovers. He was held scoreless in the fourth quarter.

Kyrie Irving led the Cavs with 29 points, and Kevin Love added 28 points and 10 rebounds. Tristan Thompson scored 18 points to go with 13 boards.

The Cavs led by as many as 21 points in the third quarter but shot 2 of 17 from 3-point range in the second half. The Celtics made 18 3-pointers for the game.

Cleveland blew a chance to set a playoff record for consecutive wins (14) dating to Game 5 of last year's Finals and become the fourth team in history to start the playoffs 11-0.

NOTES: Cavs F LeBron James won the J. Walter Kennedy citizenship award, given by the writers who cover pro basketball to a player, coach or athletic trainer who shows outstanding service and dedication to the community. ... Celtics coach Brad Stevens said G Isaiah Thomas (right hip injury) would travel outside of Boston to undergo further examination Monday to determine if surgery is needed. ... Stevens also said the Cavs' 130-86 win in Game 2 -- the largest margin of victory ever in an Eastern finals game -- "may have been the best game I've ever seen a team play against us, at least in my time in the NBA." ... Cleveland entered Game 3 leading NBA playoff teams in field-goal percentage (.433), 3-point percentage (.433), offensive rating (119.4) and 3-pointers per game (14.5). ... In addition to G Marcus Smart, F Amir Johnson also rejoined the Boston lineup after being replaced by Gerald Green in Game 2. Johnson scored two points in nine minutes.