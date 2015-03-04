With Irving back, Cavaliers crunch Celtics

CLEVELAND -- With 20 games left and the Cleveland Cavaliers healthy again, the focus is slowly shifting to the postseason. The Cavs are approaching playoff form.

Guard Kyrie Irving returned from a shoulder injury to score 18 points, forward LeBron James scored 27, and Cleveland hammered the Boston Celtics 110-79 Tuesday.

James moved past guard Ray Allen and into 21st place on the NBA’s all-time scoring list, while Irving looked sharp after missing the previous two games.

The Cavs made quick work of the Celtics, opening a 29-16 lead after the first quarter. They kept piling on the rest of the night, carrying a 42-point lead into the fourth.

“I don’t think we’re playoff-ready yet, but I certainly think we’re getting there,” coach David Blatt said. “If you’d have asked a couple months ago, I’d say no, we weren’t anywhere near it. But we’re getting there.”

The Cavs (38-24) are an NBA-best 19-8 since Jan. 15 and are outscoring opponents by more than 11 points per game in that stretch.

“I think we’ve been playing pretty good basketball for quite some time,” Blatt said. “A game like this you think is an easy blowout, (but) Boston has played some really good basketball and beat some good teams. We had to come out and play well, and we’ve been playing well.”

The Celtics (23-35) began the night averaging 108 points in their previous six games, but they entered the fourth quarter Tuesday with 53 points and shooting 33 percent before they made a run after the Cavs cleared the bench.

Forward Brandon Bass had 15 points and five rebounds, and guard Isaiah Thomas scored 11 points off the bench for the Celtics, who remain in contention for one of the final two playoff spots in the East.

“They’re pretty good, but they’re not what the end result showed,” Celtics forward Jae Crowder said. “They’re a good ballclub and they have good pieces, but we didn’t give our best effort.”

Celtics coach Brad Stevens didn’t like the way the Cavs outscored his team 48-22 in the post.

“The way we played is not the right way. It’s not acceptable,” he said. “We played individual basketball the whole night, and you can’t do that. We were bad. We got bullied in the post the whole night. I think (our) guys got used to being told how good they were for a while there, and they stopped playing the right way.”

Love missed the morning shootaround because he was ill, but he still had 12 points and eight rebounds in 24 minutes. He received an IV after the game and said he thought it might have been a bout of food poisoning, but he will fly to Toronto and be available for a key Eastern Conference clash Wednesday night against the Raptors.

All five Cleveland starters scored in double figures, and none appeared in the fourth quarter.

James now has 24,508 points for his career, while Allen finished with 24,505. James moved past Allen Iverson on the scoring list last week and also became the most prolific passing forward in NBA history, moving past Scottie Pippen on the all-time assists list among forwards. Next up for James is Patrick Ewing’s 24,815 career points.

James laughed when asked if passing his friend on the all-time scoring list will be motivation enough to coerce Allen into returning.

“Make one 3 and then retire?” James joked. “I‘m going to call him. I’ll say something about it.”

NOTES: Cleveland G Kyrie Irving said his left shoulder injury was different from the sprained shoulder he suffered two years ago that knocked him out for a couple of weeks. This was classified as a strain, and that was called a sprain. ... Since Jan. 7, their first game since acquiring G J.R. Smith and G Iman Shumpert, the Cavs rank second in the league in 3-point attempts. ... Despite losing 80 percent of their opening-night lineup to trades or season-ending injuries, the Celtics are just two games out of the final playoff spot in the East. “We’re just going to keep fighting, scratching and clawing,” Celtics coach Brad Stevens said. “I don’t know how it’ll all play itself out ,but that’s what we have to do and that’s what we’re going to do.”