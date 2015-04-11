Celtics beat short-handed Cavaliers

CLEVELAND - The Boston Celtics survived a shortened dose of forward LeBron James to keep their playoff hopes alive Friday night. Even better, they probably won’t have to deal with him in Sunday’s rematch.

Guard Marcus Smart scored 19 points, forward Evan Turner passed for a career-high 13 assists and the Celtics maintained their hold on the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference with a 99-90 victory over the short-handed Cleveland Cavaliers, ending the Cavs’ 18-game home winning streak.

The Cavaliers played without guards Kyrie Irving and Iman Shumpert, who were resting minor injuries. The Cavaliers also pulled the bulk of their starters, including James, for the entire fourth quarter.

James has tormented the Celtics throughout his career. His 30.3-point scoring average against them is his highest against any opponent, and his streak of 35 consecutive games against them with at least 20 points ended Friday because of his shortened minutes. James scored just 14, ending the longest streak of his career and the longest streak of 20-point games by any active player against one team.

“I threw away my LeBron poster in high school so I don’t care how much he played tonight,” Turner said. “Closing out a game like this and winning is huge. With our rhythm and our flow tonight, we were ready to withstand anything.”

Irving sat out with a right hip that was bothering him at the morning shootaround, and Shumpert rested a bruised thigh. Shumpert’s injury was officially called a right quad contusion, but neither his injury nor Irving’s is considered serious.

The Cavs have nothing left to gain during the regular season, having already won the Central Division and clinched the second seed in the East. As a result, the only starter coach David Blatt played in the fourth quarter was guard Matthew Dellavedova and that was out of necessity since Irving did not dress. The weakened rotation allowed the Celtics to escape despite blowing a 16-point lead in the third quarter.

“We came in with a very specific idea how we wanted to play the game minutes-wise,” Blatt said. “I was remaining true to that regardless of the score.”

Cleveland looked lethargic and disinterested at the start, allowing the Celtics to race to a 16-4 lead. Boston maintained a 54-40 lead at the break and pushed the lead to 16 early in the third quarter before the Cavs came roaring back.

James made a concerted effort to quicken the pace in the third quarter in an attempt to inject some life into a lethargic team. Little-used Mike Miller helped him by scoring 11 of the Cavs’ 37 points in the quarter and Cleveland tightened defensively.

The Cavs scored 12 consecutive points in the third quarter and 15 of 17. Miller’s 3-pointer and ensuing free throws on the following possession gave Cleveland its only lead of the game at 70-69 with 2:54 left in the quarter.

Forward Kevin Love had 19 points and six rebounds -- including 4-of-8 shooting on 3-pointers -- forward Tristan Thompson grabbed 12 rebounds and center Timofey Mozgov added 13 points for the Cavs.

“The bigger picture is always what’s important,” James said. “What’s important for us is to stay in a rhythm and also to stay healthy. We came out of the game with everyone healthy, that’s the main thing.”

James said he never considered taking this game off, but conceded he’s not expecting to play in Sunday’s sequel at Boston before adding, “I‘m not quite sure yet.” Blatt said the plan for Sunday has already been decided, but he didn’t want to share it ahead of time. The Celtics will happily take any advantage they can get as they march toward their seventh playoff appearance in the last eight years.

Guard Isaiah Thomas had 17 points off the bench, guard Avery Bradley scored 15 points and former Cavs center Tyler Zeller had 13 points and six rebounds for the Celtics.

“For the better part of the first three quarters, we were crisp,” Celtics coach Brad Stevens said. “Obviously, it was good to get a win and get out of here.”

These two teams remain on pace to meet in the first round of the playoffs, but James isn’t paying much attention to that just yet. It was only a few days ago the Cavs faced the Miami Heat and Brooklyn Nets when both of those teams were slotted seventh as well.

“It’s too close right now as far as the 7-10 seeds. You just wait until the end of the season,” James said. “I think it’s going to go all the way down to Wednesday.”

NOTES: Celtics G Marcus Smart is three assists shy from becoming the seventh player in Celtics history to end his rookie season with at least 500 points, 200 rebounds and 200 assists. The others are Larry Bird, Bob Cousy, Dave Cowens, Rajon Rondo, Brian Shaw and Antoine Walker. ... The Celtics are tied for the third-fewest turnovers in the league since the All-Star break. ... F Mike Miller moved past Glen Rice (1,559) for 18th place on the career 3-point list. Miller has 1,562. ... F LeBron James admired 19-year-old Lauren Hill’s battle with brain cancer from afar and was disappointed he never got the chance to meet her before she died Friday morning. “You never want anyone’s life to be taken away because of an illness,” he said. “Every day struggles she had to deal with throughout her treatment and throughout her care, she’s in a better place now. The man above doesn’t make any mistakes.”