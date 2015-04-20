Cavs’ Irving scores 30 in Game 1 win over Celtics

CLEVELAND -- After he beat the halftime buzzer with a deep 3-pointer, Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving outstretched three fingers on both hands and looked to the sky as he strutted toward the locker room. This may have been his postseason debut, but Irving looked like a natural.

Irving scored 30 points, making his first five 3-pointers; James had 20 points, seven assists and six rebounds, and forward Kevin Love added 19 points and 12 rebounds in the Cavaliers’ 113-100 victory against the Boston Celtics in Game 1 of the first-round playoff series Sunday.

Despite the lack of postseason experience for both Irving and Love, James predicted prior to the start of the playoffs that in order for his Cavaliers to succeed, the Big Three all would have to play well. It took a little while for Love to find his rhythm, but ultimately they all shined.

“They were phenomenal,” James said.

Guard Isaiah Thomas had a team-high 22 points and 10 assists, and center Kelly Olynyk added 12 points for Boston, both off the bench. Swingman Evan Turner scored 12 points and grabbed seven rebounds, and guard Marcus Smart and forward Brandon Bass contributed 10 points each to lead the Celtics’ starters.

Irving shot 11-for-21 and didn’t miss his first 3-point attempt until the third quarter. He beat defensive wiz Avery Bradley off the dribble on multiple occasions and shot over the Celtics’ defense with little trouble.

Irving became the 11th player in the last 20 years to score at least 30 points in his postseason debut, joining a list that includes James and New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis, who scored 35 points in Saturday’s Game 1 loss at the Golden State Warriors.

Related Coverage Preview: Celtics at Cavaliers

“Having four days of preparation and being with my brothers in the war room going over film, going into the game, you feel prepared,” Irving said. “I‘m just glad I got Game 1 out of the way, all the nerves.”

Love missed his first four shots in his playoff debut -- he missed the rim on three of them -- and struggled to shoot 2-for-11 in the first half before erupting in the third quarter. He had eight points and six rebounds within the first 7 1/2 minutes of the third, and the Cavaliers outscored the Celtics 16-4 during a five-minute stretch to take command of the game.

“My first playoff game was just a little anxiousness,” Love said. “More than anything, I just wanted to stay aggressive. I think (from) really the second quarter on, I settled myself and was able to play my game.”

James spent the first half trying to keep Love involved despite the early struggles. He zipped a pass to Love to set him up for the game’s first shot and kept tapping him on the head and chest throughout the half, encouraging him to keep his spirits up.

“It’s very important Kev stays involved,” James said. “For our ultimate goal, Kev has to be in a rhythm or at least touching the ball. I‘m going to have the ball a lot, Kyrie is going to have the ball a lot. I‘m just trying to find a way to get Kev touches.”

The Celtics scored 14 consecutive points in the third quarter to draw within 82-76, but Cleveland forward James Jones’ buzzer-beater at the end of the period pushed the lead back to 91-76.

“This is what great teams do to you,” Celtics coach Brad Stevens said. “They make you pick your poison. We have to pay attention to LeBron. We have to pay attention to Love and Irving. Your margin is greatly decreased when you’re playing a team of this caliber.”

Sunday marked the Cavs’ first playoff game in five years. The last time they hosted a playoff game on this court, James was booed off the floor following a disastrous performance against the Celtics in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference semifinals in 2010. It turned out to be his final home game before departing for Miami.

The Celtics enter this series as heavy underdogs, but they shot 57 percent in the first quarter and even held a 37-29 lead following a 3-pointer from Smart early in the second quarter.

Stevens, however, was nervous from the start. He watched Saturday’s game between the Chicago Bulls and Milwaukee Bucks while eating dinner with his wife, and when that game was tied at 22 with four minutes left in the first, Stevens told his wife if this game followed a similar script, the Celtics would be in trouble. Sure enough, the Cavs and Celtics were tied at 22 with 3:19 left.

”I guess we weren’t quite at the four-minute mark,“ Stevens said. ”But you knew we had not done a very good job up to that point making it as difficult as we needed to for them to score.

“I‘m not overstating this, credit them. They’re really good.”

Irving and guard J.R. Smith made 3-pointers on consecutive possessions in the second quarter and Love followed a minute later with another 3-pointer to tie the game at 40. The Cavaliers kept rolling from there.

Game 2 is Tuesday night in Cleveland.

“We’re still confident,” Thomas said. “You’ve got to have a short memory. There are possibly seven games in this series, and it could go either way. We’re still confident and we’re excited.”

NOTES: The Celtics are 4-1 in postseason series against the Cavs. The Cavs’ lone series victory was in 1992, which was Larry Bird’s final NBA season. ... One of Celtics coach Brad Stevens’ biggest concerns entering the series was giveaways. “We can’t turn the ball over,” he said. “They’re going to make super-human plays, and that’s deflating enough.” ... Cleveland F LeBron James and G Kyrie Irving became the fifth duo to average at least 20 points and five assists apiece during the regular season. The last two pairs to do it (Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen ‘92, James and Dwyane Wade ‘13) each won championships. ... Browns QB Johnny Manziel, recently released from rehab, attended Sunday’s game.