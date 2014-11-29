Timberwolves 120, Lakers 119: Thaddeus Young split two free throws with 2.8 seconds left and visiting Minnesota held on to beat Los Angeles.

Minnesota rookie point guard Zach LaVine scored a season-high 28 points off the bench and starting point guard Mo Williams returned after missing a game with an illness and scored 25 on 6-for-8 shooting from 3-point range and delivered 11 assists for Minnesota, which shot 57 percent from the floor. Young added 22 points and Corey Brewer 13 for the Timberwolves.

Kobe Bryant scored 26 points for the Lakers, but missed two free throws with 1:15 remaining and an open 3-pointer at the buzzer. Wesley Johnson scored a season-high 19 points and Jeremy Lin finished with 18 points and a season-high 11 assists for his second double-double of the season.

The Lakers led by eight with 5:03 left after Nick Young scored his 12th and 13th points of the final quarter, but Williams capped an 8-0 run with a 3-pointer that tied the score at 115 and his second-chance layup tied the score again at 117. Bryant then missed two free throws and Young banked in a left-hander on the other end for a two-point lead with one minute left.

Bryant sank a high-arcing fadeaway to get the Lakers even with 5.6 seconds left, but Nick Young fouled Thaddeus Young on the other end as he drove to the basket. Young missed the first but made the second, and Bryant missed a good look from the top of the 3-point line as time expired.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Minnesota, which used 13 different starting lineups last season, used its eighth in the last eight games and 10th overall this season. … The Timberwolves and Lakers entered the game tied for first in the NBA in offensive rebounding (12.9) and the Lakers came out on top in that category, 12-7. … Johnson, who has never averaged double figures in his career, was selected fourth overall by the Timberwolves in the 2010 NBA Draft, one spot ahead of DeMarcus Cousins of the Sacramento Kings, the current NBA rebounding leader who averages 18.1 points for his career.