Wizards 98, Lakers 92: John Wall had 21 points, 13 assists and nine rebounds as visiting Washington handed Los Angeles its ninth consecutive loss.

Bradley Beal added 19 points, Otto Porter Jr. scored 12 and Kris Humphries added eight points and 11 rebounds off the bench for the Wizards, who played without third-leading scorer Paul Pierce (toe). Marcin Gortat gave Washington four starters in double figures with 11 points and seven rebounds.

Wayne Ellington scored 20 of his career-high 28 points in the first half and rookie Jordan Clarkson added a season-high 18 for the Lakers. Ed Davis finished with 14 points off the bench on 6-for-7 shooting for Los Angeles, which played without second-leading scorer Nick Young.

Nene’s three-point play with 3:10 left gave the Wizards a five-point lead with 3:10 left and that quieted the Lakers for good. The Wizards had rallied from 19 points down in the first half to tie the score at 68 on a three-point play by Porter with 2:31 left in the third quarter

Clarkson and Ellington carried the Lakers early as Clarkson scored 11 points in the opening quarter and Ellington blew by his season high point total with 16 in the first 14 minutes to help Los Angeles to 38-24 lead. After the Lakers went up by as much as 19 in the opening half, the Wizards scored the final six points to get back within 11 at the break

GAME NOTEBOOK: With a loss to the visiting Chicago Bulls on Thursday, the Lakers will match their longest losing streak since moving to Los Angeles in 1960. … The largest lead the Lakers previously lost in a defeat this season is 13 against the Sacramento Kings on Dec. 21. … The Lakers fell to 9-5 this season when leading or tied at the start of the fourth quarter.