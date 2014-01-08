Preview: Celtics at Clippers

Los Angeles Clippers coach Doc Rivers got an emotional return to Boston out of the way last month and should have no problem focusing when a barely-recognizable Celtics squad visits the Clippers on Wednesday. Rivers took Boston to the NBA Finals twice and won a championship before leaving over the summer but the Celtics come into Los Angeles on a five-game losing streak as the rebuilding continues. The Clippers are surviving without Chris Paul.

Boston has been applauded for battling hard in the first few months of the season but the beginning of a five-game road trip is painting a different picture. The Celtics were crushed 119-96 at Oklahoma City on Sunday and allowed a season-high scoring total in Tuesday’s 129-98 loss at Denver. The Clippers picked up a win with Paul down for six weeks with a shoulder injury in Monday’s 101-81 drubbing of the Orlando Magic.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, CSN New England (Boston), Prime Ticket (Los Angeles)

ABOUT THE CELTICS (13-22): Boston surprised many by hovering just below the .500 mark into the middle of December but dropped eight of the last nine to fall off the pace in the Atlantic Division. The road trip finishes with three of the top five teams in the Western Conference in Los Angeles, Golden State and Portland, making a winning trip a difficult proposition. “It’s not good enough,” coach Brad Stevens said of his team after Tuesday’s loss. “We’re going to have to play really well to beat these teams on the road. Everybody’s going to have to play close to an A game, and that’s everybody.”

ABOUT THE CLIPPERS (24-13): Darren Collison is getting a chance to start in Paul’s absence and responded with 21 points and seven assists in the win over the Magic. “I’m just going to play my game,” Collison said. “You can’t be Chris Paul. … If I go out there and make a mistake, then I make a mistake but you know the one thing you count on is I’m always going to play hard and try to help my team win.” Los Angeles is getting a boost on the defensive end from DeAndre Jordan, who has grabbed 10 or more rebounds in 14 straight games and blocked eight shots against Orlando.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Clippers waived veteran F Stephen Jackson a day after signing G Darius Morris to back up Collison.

2. Los Angeles picked up a 96-88 win at the Celtics on Dec. 11 and has taken three of the last five in the series.

3. Boston F Kris Humphries (ankle) sat out Tuesday and is day-to-day.

PREDICTION: Clippers 106, Celtics 92