Preview: Celtics at Clippers

The Los Angeles Clippers look to snap a rare home losing streak when they host reeling Boston in a Monday matinee. After a 126-121 loss to Cleveland on Friday, the Clippers had dropped two in a row at the Staples Center for the first time since the beginning of the 2012-13 season. Los Angeles, which bounced back with a 117-108 victory at Sacramento on Saturday, has also lost three straight at home against Eastern Conference foes as part of a 4-3 stretch overall.

Matt Barnes scored 22 points in the first half en route to 26 while Blake Griffin had 18 of his 30 in the second half for the Clippers against the Kings. While Los Angeles finished strong in that one, the Celtics faded late in a 119-104 loss to Chicago at home on Friday, their 11th loss in 14 games. Boston, which is 4-12 away from home on the season and has lost 23 in a row against Western Conference opponents, is beginning a season-high six-game road swing against the West.

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, CSN New England (Boston), Prime Ticket (Los Angeles)

ABOUT THE CELTICS (13-25): Boston’s dramatic roster makeover will lead to another new look Monday afternoon as recently acquired forwards Tayshaun Prince and Shavlik Randolph are expected to join the squad. While the pair do not factor heavily in the long-term plans for a rebuilding franchise, it might help to have some veterans around for a trip that includes four games in five nights in four states at one point. “For a couple of guys this is going to be a first-time experience,” guard Evan Turner told the Boston Herald. “We’re going into tough environments against a lot of talented teams...We’ll have to overcome most nights when we’re overcome with jet lag, and stick together.”

ABOUT THE CLIPPERS (27-14): Austin Rivers, son of head coach Doc Rivers, was limited to one point in 15 minutes against Sacramento in his second game since being acquired in a trade with the Celtics, joining a Los Angeles bench that is in need of a boost. Even with reserve Jamal Crawford averaging 15.7 points, the Clippers’ bench ranks 28th in the league in shooting (40.8 percent) and 28th in minutes (15.6). Just two reserves scored in the loss to the Cavaliers and the bench was outscored 37-15 in a home setback against Miami on Jan. 11.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Clippers are reportedly interested in signing Prince if he agrees to a buyout with the Celtics.

2. Griffin is averaging 32 points on 64.1 percent shooting in his last two games.

3. Boston’s last road win against a Western Conference opponent was at Utah on Feb. 25, 2013.

PREDICTION: Clippers 109, Celtics 98