Preview: Celtics at Clippers

The Boston Celtics will try to match their longest winning streak of the season when they continue a lengthy road trip at the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday. The Celtics opened the five-game trek with a 102-99 win - their fourth in a row - at Phoenix on Friday, utilizing 28 points from Isaiah Thomas to slide into fourth place in the Eastern Conference, a half-game ahead of Miami and a half-game behind Atlanta.

Two of Boston’s final three regular-season games are against those two squads. The Clippers will be attempting to complete a perfect three-game homestand after picking up wins over Portland and Denver. DeAndre Jordan led six players in double figures with 16 points and also recorded 16 rebounds and six blocked shots in Sunday’s 105-90 triumph over the Nuggets, which clinched the fifth straight playoff berth for Los Angeles. The first meeting between these teams in Boston resulted in a thrilling 139-135 overtime win for the Celtics, who were led by Thomas (36 points, 11 assists).

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, NBA TV, CSN New England (Boston), PRIME TICKET (Los Angeles)

ABOUT THE CELTICS (43-30): Boston has won consecutive road games for the first time since early February and has been benefiting from some solid play by Evan Turner during its four-game run. Inserted into the starting lineup for the past five games as the team presses on without injured forward Jae Crowder, Turner is averaging 15.8 points, 6.8 rebounds and 4.4 assists while shooting 51.6 percent. Crowder, who has a high ankle sprain, has already been ruled out for this one but is making progress and is considered day-to-day beyond that.

ABOUT THE CLIPPERS (45-27): Forward Blake Griffin (hand, quad) was activated prior to Sunday’s game but has three more games of a four-game suspension to serve before he can see any action. Two players who might see a reduction in playing time when Griffin returns are Jeff Green and Wesley Johnson, both of whom had 13 points against the Nuggets. Paul Pierce, who has hinted at retirement following the season, could be facing the Celtics - for whom he starred for 15 seasons - for the final time.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Thomas has scored at least 20 points in all 12 games this month.

2. Clippers PG Chris Paul has at least one steal in 41 consecutive contests.

3. Los Angeles has won the last three meetings at home.

PREDICTION: Clippers 106, Celtics 100