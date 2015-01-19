Clippers avoid blowing big lead vs. Celtics

LOS ANGELES -- After almost blowing a 23-point lead in the second half, the Los Angeles Clippers put together enough stops to halt a late charge by the Boston Celtics.

Forward Blake Griffin scored 22 points and recorded nine rebounds, and the Los Angeles Clippers defeated the Boston Celtics 102-93 on Monday at Staples Center.

Center DeAndre Jordan added 19 points on 8-of-19 shooting, 12 rebounds and six blocks for the Clippers (28-14), who won their second straight game. Guards J.J. Redick and Jamal Crawford finished with 16 points apiece.

“It’s very unfortunate because we should have been better,” said point guard Chris Paul, who scored nine points and handed out six assists. “We shouldn’t have let those guys back in the game, but it happens. The good thing is we were able to hold them off.”

The Celtics (13-25) dropped their third in a row and eighth in the past 10 contests. They also fell to a Western Conference opponent on the road for the 24th consecutive time. Forward Brandon Bass led six Boston players in double figures, with 17 points, while reserve guard Marcus Thornton scored 15. Forward Jared Sullinger and rookie guard Marcus Smart had 14 points each.

“We were one pass short for most of the game,” Boston coach Brad Stevens said. “We didn’t move the ball. Almost all of our baskets in the first half were assisted, and we were shooting 29 percent. The indicator is that we have to keep getting assisted baskets. We have to keep moving that (ball).”

Four of the players reaching double figures in scoring for Boston were reserves.

“They really gave us a lot of life, especially being down 20 (points),” said starting guard Evan Turner, who finished with 10 points, 10 rebounds and six assists. “They did a lot of great things tonight.”

Los Angeles led 89-78 after a bucket by Crawford with 6:30 remaining, but the Celtics used a 10-2 surge to close within 91-88 after a 3-pointer by Thornton with 3:50 left.

However, the Celtics failed to get any closer as the Clippers got a bucket from reserve center Spencer Hawes and four free throws from Griffin.

“That’s how the game goes,” said Smart, who hit 4 of 7 3-point shots and also had seven assists. “They went on their run and we countered with our run. Our run kind of fell a little bit short, and they made key plays in some big-time moments.”

The Clippers led by as many as 23 points in the third quarter before the Celtics rallied. A dunk by Bass 4.2 seconds before the end of the period sliced the deficit to 74-62. Griffin scored 10 points on 5-of-7 shooting in the quarter.

Los Angeles grabbed a 47-37 lead at the break behind Crawford’s 12 points, all of them coming in the second quarter. The Clippers converted 43.9 percent (18 of 41) of their shots to 29.2 percent (14 of 48) for Boston.

Overall, the Clippers shot 47.6 percent (39 of 82) to 39.3 percent (33 of 84) for the Celtics. Los Angeles edged Boston percentage-wise from 3-point range by connecting on 9 of 21 attempts (42.9 percent), compared to 12 of 29 (41.4 percent).

“We did not shoot the ball particularly well,” Clippers coach Doc Rivers said. “We had great shots, and that is all you can ask for. But the defense kept us and gave us a lead. Those are the types of wins you want every night.”

NOTES: Clippers coach Doc Rivers applauded the Celtics’ recent flurry of moves, which included a deal for his son G Austin Rivers, but he acknowledged he left Boston for Los Angeles because he didn’t want to experience a rebuilding project. “I asked (general manager) Danny (Ainge) jokingly, ‘Do you know how many picks you have?’ It’s amazing what they’ve done in the short term,” Rivers said. ... Celtics coach Brad Stevens on the frequent roster changes: “I think certainly (it) can be very discouraging, very frustrating, but every time you feel that way you try to re-center yourself on the phrase ‘coach your team.'” ... Boston rookie G/F James Young missed his second straight game with an undisclosed illness. ... The two teams will meet again March 29 at Boston. ... The Celtics resume their six-game road swing Thursday at the Portland Trail Blazers. ... The Clippers host the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday.