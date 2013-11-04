Preview: Celtics at Grizzlies

The rebuilding Boston Celtics were expected to struggle this season, but the Memphis Grizzlies had higher hopes. The Grizzlies will try to turn around their early woes when they host the winless Celtics on Monday. The Grizzlies, who look to even their record at 2-2, won both meetings last season, including a 110-106 victory in Boston’s only trip to Memphis.

The Grizzlies found themselves down by 19 less than a minute into the second quarter Saturday and never recovered in a 111-99 loss at Dallas. “You’ve got to come in and you’ve got to set the tone early,” Memphis coach David Joerger told reporters. “We did not do that.” First-year Boston coach Brad Stevens seemingly tried to send a message during Sunday’s 87-77 loss at Detroit, leaving leading scorer Jeff Green and promising rookie Vitor Faverani on the bench throughout the fourth quarter of a close game.

ABOUT THE CELTICS (0-3): Boston has 10 players averaging at least seven points but only three scoring in double figures as Stevens tries to settle on a rotation. Rookie Kelly Olynyk made a case for more playing time with a team-high 15 points and eight rebounds against the Pistons. Point guard Avery Bradley has put up decent numbers (9.7 points, five rebounds, three assists) filling in for injured star Rajon Rondo, but he averages nearly five turnovers per game and the Celtics have committed 21 per contest.

ABOUT THE GRIZZLIES (1-2): Memphis has a strong trio of stars in point guard Mike Conley (20 points, 6.3 assists), bruising forward Zach Randolph (13 points, 10.3 rebounds) and reigning NBA Defensive Player of the Year Marc Gasol (17.3 points, 7.3 rebounds), but the supporting cast needs to be more consistent. Shooting guard Tony Allen was shut out against Dallas and fellow starter Tayshaun Prince managed only three points. Memphis was one of the top defensive teams in the league a year ago but is allowing opponents to score 106.7 points per game and shoot 46.5 percent.

1. The Grizzlies have won 15 of their last 16 home games dating to last season.

2. Memphis is 41-4 since the start of the 2011-12 season when scoring at least 100 points, and two of the four losses have come in overtime.

3. The Celtics are shooting 22.2 percent from 3-point range after going 3-for-16 against Detroit.

PREDICTION: Grizzlies 103, Celtics 97