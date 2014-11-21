Preview: Celtics at Grizzlies

The Memphis Grizzlies hope to get some reinforcements back Friday as they look to continue their party when the Boston Celtics roll into town. The Grizzlies are off to an NBA-best 10-2 start and have a league-best 47-17 record during the calendar year, and their 20 straight wins at home is a franchise record. However, on Wednesday, without five key players due to illness, Memphis had its overall four-game win streak snapped in a 96-92 lost at Eastern Conference-leader Toronto.

Memphis’ run on home wins has surpassed the franchise’s previous mark of 15 set March 18 – Nov. 6, 2012 and is the longest such streak in the NBA since Denver won 23 straight from Jan. 20 – April 7, 2013. The Celtics snapped a three-game losing streak in Wednesday’s 101-90 victory at winless Philadelphia behind a season-high 23 points by Brandon Bass and 22 and nine rebounds from Jared Sullinger. Those two, however, and the rest of the Celtics’ bigs, will have their hands full with the Grizzlies 1-2 inside punch of Zach Randolph and Marc Gasol.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, CSN New England (Boston), SportSouth (Memphis)ABOUT THE CELTICS (4-6): Boston has lost four straight in Memphis, but NBA assists leader Rajon Rondo has played in just one of those contests. Third-year forward Sullinger continues his maturation process, joining Atlanta’s Paul Millsap as the only players in the league averaging 16 points, eight rebounds and three assists. The Celtics lead the league in 2-point shooting percentage (55.0) but rank 28th in points allowed (107.5).

ABOUT THE GRIZZLIES (10-2): Memphis was without starters Courtney Lee and Tony Allen and reserves Beno Udrih, Kosta Koufos and Jon Leuer on Wednesday due to a stomach virus that landed them into the hospital. Randolph and Gasol, the highest-scoring big-man tandem in the NBA (34.6 points, 19.6 rebounds per game) combined for 40 points and 30 rebounds against the Raptors. “It was a challenge (playing with a short roster),” Randolph said. “We still played good. That’s why this hurts so bad. We feel we should have won.” Conley is averaging 16 points and nine assists with five total turnovers in the last four games against Boston.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Randolph has 100 double-doubles since the start of 2012-13 season, second in the NBA to Dwight Howard’s 102.

2. The Grizzlies’ last home loss came Feb. 5 versus Dallas.

3. Rondo is averaging 11.8 assists and eight rebounds - second most of any guard in the NBA - but his four turnovers per game is a career high and leads all NBA starting point guards.

PREDICTION: Grizzlies 99, Celtics 81