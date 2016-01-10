Preview: Celtics at Grizzlies

The Memphis Grizzlies began their longest homestand of the season in winning fashion, and will look to maintain their momentum when they host the Boston Celtics on Sunday. Zach Randolph’s 24 points led the Grizzlies to a 91-84 victory over Denver on Friday to begin the six-game stay at the FedExForum.

The triumph, which came without guards Mike Conley (Achilles) and Courtney Lee (hip), was the fifth in a row at home for Memphis and bumped its record there to 12-6. While the schedule is providing the Grizzlies with an opportunity to pile up some wins, that’s no sure thing against the Celtics, who tend to thrive on the road. They are 10-7 away from home this season after finishing 2014-15 with seven consecutive road victories. However, that magic was nowhere to be found Thursday in Chicago where the Bulls rolled to a 101-92 win over Boston, which has dropped four of its last five.

TV: 6 p.m. ET, CSN New England (Boston), FSN Southeast (Memphis)

ABOUT THE CELTICS (19-17): Head coach Brad Stevens missed the loss in Chicago in order to visit one of his former players at Butler, Andrew Smith, who is battling cancer in Indiana. While Stevens will be back on the sidelines in Memphis, guard Avery Bradley is hoping to be on the court after missing three straight games due to a hip contusion. Bradley also returned from a three-game absence last March to score a team-high 17 points in a 95-92 win over Memphis.

ABOUT THE GRIZZLIES (20-18): Although Memphis has had its fair share of struggles after three straight 50-win campaigns, it has excelled all season at winning the turnover battle, which was the deciding factor against the Nuggets. “Any time you’re going to shoot (37 percent), it’s going to be tough slogging,” Memphis coach Dave Joerger told reporters after his team recorded an 18-8 winning margin in turnovers. “But we only turned the basketball over eight times. We did a good job of taking care of the basketball.” Mario Chalmers had four of the team’s eight turnovers while starting in place of Conley, who is considered day-to-day.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Boston PF Amir Johnson is averaging 13.3 points on 69 percent shooting over his last three games after averaging 6.2 in his previous five contests.

2. Randolph is shooting 51.7 percent in 13 games off the bench, compared to 45.9 percent in his 20 starts.

3. The Celtics are 31-of-133 (23.3 percent) from 3-point range during their 1-4 slide.

PREDICTION: Grizzlies 98, Celtics 93