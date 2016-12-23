Preview: Thunder at Celtics

Two of the better point guards in the NBA square off on Friday when Oklahoma City's Russell Westbrook matches up with Boston's Isaiah Thomas on the Celtics' home floor. Westbrook leads the NBA in scoring at 31.3 points per game while Thomas ranks seventh in the league with a 26.7 average.

Thomas has posted 13 consecutive 20-point outings and scored 14 of his 28 in the fourth quarter as Boston recorded a 109-102 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Thursday. "That's when it really matters," Thomas said after his team's fourth consecutive victory. "I just embrace the opportunity. I love the fourth quarter. I love when the game is close. I want to be that type of guy. I just do what I have always done." Westbrook is enjoying a season for the ages with 13 triple-doubles while single-handedly carrying the Thunder. He has 11 straight 20-point outings, including outings of 46 and 42 points in the past two games.

TV: 7:30 p.m. NBATV, FSN Oklahoma, CSN Northeast (Boston)

ABOUT THE THUNDER (17-12): Rookie shooting guard Alex Abrines received a season-high 30 minutes off the bench in Wednesday's 121-110 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans and the move paid off as he recorded season bests of 18 points and five 3-pointers. "He works hard every day, works on his game and that's the best part about him," Westbrook told reporters of Abrines. "There's going to be ups and downs the whole season, but he did a great job of making shots." Abrines figures to get solid playing time again on Friday behind Anthony Morrow as starting shooting guard Victor Oladipo (wrist) will miss his sixth consecutive game.

ABOUT THE CELTICS (17-12): Boston center Al Horford struggled to eight points on 3-of-12 shooting against the Pacers and has scored fewer than 20 points in each of the past eight games. Horford strongly considered signing with the Thunder in July due to his relationship with Oklahoma City coach Billy Donovan - his college coach at Florida - before signing a four-year, $113 million deal with the Celtics. Horford said during a visit to Oklahoma City earlier this month that the uncertainty involving then-unsigned free agent Kevin Durant also helped tilt him toward Boston.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Thunder have won seven of the past eight meetings, including a 99-96 victory on Dec. 11 when Thomas was sidelined with a groin injury.

2. Oklahoma City reserve C Enes Kanter had 14 points and a season-best 14 rebounds against New Orleans for his sixth double-double of the campaign.

3. Boston SG Avery Bradley scored 15 points against Indiana and reached double digits in all 29 games this season.

PREDICTION: Thunder 111, Celtics 108