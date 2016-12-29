Preview: Thunder at Grizzlies

The Oklahoma City Thunder are more than just Russell Westbrook, but the superstar point guard is the relentless engine driving them forward. Westbrook will try to follow up another triple-double and lead the Thunder to a fifth consecutive win when they visit the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday.

Westbrook had his latest triple-double wrapped up by midway through the third quarter on Tuesday but was still diving for loose balls and taking charges late into the fourth quarter with the game already decided in a 106-94 win at Miami. "Closing out games is key for us, especially in the fourth quarter," Westbrook told reporters. "It’s just doing whatever you have to do to put your body on the line for your teammates and help them win. That’s what I try to do throughout games, to try to find my way to have an impact on the game." The Grizzlies are stumbling in the opposite direction with back-to-back losses and setbacks in five of their last seven games after ending a two-game trip with a 113-103 loss at Boston on Tuesday. "It's our first time losing on the second night of a back to back all year," Memphis coach David Fizdale told reporters. "We lost to a hell of a team. They aren’t going to make it easy on you, but I am happy with the way we competed."

ABOUT THE THUNDER (20-12): Oklahoma City is trying to run the offense through centers Steven Adams and Enes Kanter in an effort to open up driving lanes for Westbrook and space for the team's 3-point shooters. Kanter and Adams combined for 34 points and 16 rebounds in Tuesday's triumph and are averaging a combined 32.5 points and 15.3 rebounds during the four-game winning streak. "We play through our bigs, especially in the second unit," shooting guard Anthony Morrow told the team's website. "Those guys do a great job and they’re willing passers as well."

ABOUT THE GRIZZLIES (20-14): Memphis is just starting to work with all its key players healthy but left small forward Chandler Parsons (rest) and point guard Mike Conley (toe) on the bench on the second night of a back-to-back instead of pushing for a win over the Celtics. The Grizzlies lean on center Marc Gasol when other players are out, and Fizdale appreciated the Spaniard's effort on Tuesday. "He was good," Fizdale told reporters of Gasol. "He really was trying to will those guys to win. He was calling plays, which I love when he does that - that’s how I know he’s really into the game, when he’s calling plays. He was really motivating in the huddles. I thought he was great tonight."

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Grizzlies PF Zach Randolph recorded his sixth double-double and third this month with 16 points and 10 rebounds on Tuesday.

2. Thunder rookie SG Alex Abrines scored in double figures in three of the last four games after reaching 10 points once in the first 28 contests.

3. Oklahoma City took two of the three meetings last season, including a 125-88 win in Memphis on Dec. 8, 2015.

PREDICTION: Thunder 102, Grizzlies 101