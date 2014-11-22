Gasol, Leuer lead Grizzlies to win over Celtics

MEMPHIS -- If Memphis Grizzlies reserve forward Jon Leuer was feeling at less than full strength following a stomach virus that recently struck him and several teammates, his play Friday night against the Boston Celtics certainly didn’t reflect it.

Leuer paced a productive Grizzlies’ bench with a season-high 19 points in 22 minutes to complement center Marc Gasol’s career-high tying 32 points and eight rebounds in a 117-100 victory. Forward Zach Randolph added 16 points and 16 rebounds for the Grizzlies, who won their 21st consecutive home game to extend a franchise record. Memphis hasn’t lost at the FedExForum since early February.

With the win, the Grizzlies improved to 11-2, the league’s best record.

Memphis shot 53 percent, was 8-of-16 from beyond the arc and outrebounded the Celtics, 50-38. The Grizzlies also outscored Boston in the paint, 66-38. The Celtics were led by center Kelly Olynyk, who finished with 18 points.

“It was a good, professional win by our guys,” said Grizzlies coach Dave Joerger. “I thought we took care of the basketball very well. We executed well. We got the ball in the paint. We did a nice job of boxing out on long shots (that led to) long rebounds and helped propel our offense. This was a dangerous game.”

Leuer was one of five Grizzlies sent home from Toronto on a charter flight earlier this week after the group caught a stomach virus so severe it necessitated a brief trip to the hospital. Against the Celtics -- two days after being sent home early -- Leuer connected on 9-of-13 shots, grabbed seven rebounds and added four assists, two steals and a block.

“He was good,” Joerger said. “I know he’s sick (but) he was playing his tail off. He made some shots, which was good to see, but he can barely keep his head up right now.”

Leuer had two steals, a block, an assist and a dunk during a 9-2 run in the second quarter that allowed the Grizzlies to extend a six-point lead (39-33) to 13 (48-35). Tayshaun Prince dropped in a 3-pointer at the halftime buzzer to give the Grizzlies a 14-point halftime lead at 55-41.

Leuer opened the fourth quarter with a 3-pointer from the left corner and added two strong drives to the basket to put the Grizzlies ahead, 95-79, with 7:25 to go. Memphis was never threatened again and built a 21-point lead, its largest of the game, two minutes later.

“It’s always nice to see the ball go in, especially when you knock your first couple of shots downs,” Leuer said. “The basket just seems to get bigger from there.”

Leuer, averaging 3.6 points entering the game, was part of a Grizzlies bench that finished with 42 points.

“Our job as a bench is to come in and provide energy and give the starters a lift when they come off the floor,” Leuer said. “We were able to do that. Everybody stepped up, brought energy and contributed.”

The Grizzlies never trailed in the game and breezed to the win despite missing two keyl players because of the stomach illness. Starting guard Tony Allen and reserve guard Quincy Pondexter did not play.

Trailing by 14 at the half, the Celtics made a run at the Grizzlies to start the second half and trimmed the deficit to six at 57-51. Led by Gasol, the Grizzlies answered Boston’s charge with a 17-4 run to build their biggest lead (74-55). Gasol had 11 points during the run and Randolph had the other six.

“It’s always part of our game plan to go inside to get us going,” Gasol said. “We tried to start from the inside out. We did a good job of moving the ball, too. And we made shots.”

For the game, Gasol and Randolph combined to make 20-of-34 shots.

”Gasol was huge and he was the best player on the floor,“ said Celtics coach Brad Stevens. ”He just kept making plays over and over, both with the pass and the shot.

“And those guys (Gasol and Randolph) can score on the block. They make great passes out of the post. Double-teams don’t affect them at all. They’re very poised with the ball when they catch it on the pick-and-roll. They make and take their open shots without hesitation. They’re just alive.”

The Grizzlies shot 54.5 percent in the first half and scored 30 points in the paint to take the 14-point lead. Gasol had 13 points at the half, while Randolph and Leuer had 10 apiece. Leuer had all of his points during a nine-minute stretch in the second quarter.

NOTES: At one point several hours before Friday’s game, the Grizzlies listed seven players -- starting guards Tony Allen and Courtney Lee along with guards Quincy Pondexter and Beno Udrih, center Kosta Koufos and forwards Jon Leuer and Jarnell Stokes -- as questionable due to the stomach virus. Shortly before the tip, Pondexter was downgraded to questionable. Allen, Lee, Koufos, Leuer and Udrih missed the team’s 96-92 loss at Toronto with the stomach ailment. ... When asked before the game if the Grizzlies -- on a franchise-record homecourt winning streak -- played any differently at FedExForum, Celtics coach Brad Stevens responded. “No. They play pretty good on the road, too.” ... With the Grizzlies’ roster reduced by five in Toronto, coach Dave Joerger was able to give rookies Jordan Adams and Jarnell Stokes considerable playing time. Adams played 17 minutes and scored three points, while Stokes played nine minutes and scored four points. “It’s good for them to get their feet wet and experience the game and the speed of the game,” Joerger said. ... The Celtics ranked third in the league in scoring at 106.8 points entering the game and ranked second in points in the paint (48.7 ppg). Boston had only 38 points in the paint against the Grizzlies. The Celtics lost their fifth straight game to Memphis.