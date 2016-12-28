Green leads Celtics over Grizzlies

BOSTON -- Suddenly, Gerald Green is becoming an important piece of the Boston Celtics' puzzle.

Over the past two games, after not playing in 14 of the previous 16, Green started to get minutes off the bench -- and he cashed in on his chance.

"He's had an impact -- big impact -- in the last two games; energy plays, too," Boston coach Brad Stevens said after Green scored a season-high 19 points in less than 19 minutes to help the Celtics to a 113-103 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday night.

"I talked about it in the preseason; he's a guy that when he gets into a rhythm, you have to be wary of, if you're an opponent."

On Sunday in New York, Green, in his second tour with the Celtics, played 11:40 and scored eight points, going 3 of 6 from the floor, 2 of 3 from 3-point range, grabbing four rebounds and registering a plus-17.

That was just a warmup for Tuesday, when he logged a season-high 18:48 of playing time and went 7 of 10 from the floor, 3 of 5 from behind the arc. He had five rebounds and was a plus-12 the second straight win, Boston's sixth victory in seven games.

"Right now, the most important thing is that we're winning games," Green said. "Whatever rotation he throws out there, as long as we win games and keep getting better as a unit and keep getting better as a team, that's the most important thing."

Memphis coach David Fizdale wasn't shocked by what he saw.

"That's Gerald. Gerald can get it going at any time," Fizdale said. "I had Gerald in Miami (where Fizdale was an assistant) last year. I know what Gerald is capable of. He was definitely a guy that we labeled on the scouting report as a hot guy, a guy that can really get it rolling.

"He did what he does. Gerald is a confident player that can shoot it anywhere in the floor. Obviously, I root for guys that I coached. He's one of my favorite guys. He's a great locker room guy. Hopefully he can find a place here in Boston."

Coming into the game, Green's season-high was nine points, scored in the season opener, but he had 10 in the first half Tuesday. He then scored nine points in the first eight minutes of the fourth quarter to help the Celtics stay ahead.

"He just brought us more intensity," said Marcus Smart, who had 13 points and six assists off the bench for Boston. "Things were sluggish, and he came in and you could tell the intensity changed when he stepped on the floor."

Avery Bradley scored 23 points and added seven rebounds and four assists, Isaiah Thomas finished with 21 points and seven assists, and Jae Crowder added 17 points and seven boards as the Celtics beat Memphis for the second time in in eight days. Boston raised its home record to 7-6.

Marc Gasol scored 26 points, 16 in the first half, and added nine assists, Zach Randolph came off the bench to supply 16 points and 10 boards, and former Celtic Tony Allen had 17 points and eight rebounds for the Grizzlies (20-14).

The Grizzlies, who lost by 10 in Orlando on Monday night, fell for the first time in nine second halves of back-to backs this season.

Memphis was playing without point guard Mike Coney, sidelined due to a toe injury, while Chandler Parsons also missed the game as he recovers from knee problems.

Amir Johnson had nine of his 10 rebounds in the first half, while Al Horford had 11 points for the Celtics, who visit Cleveland on Thursday night.

Ahead by three late in the third quarter, the Celtics (19-13) ran off six quick points, the last two coming off a jump ball at the other end. Johnson got the jump from Zach Randolph, the ball going to Smart as Bradley sprinted down the floor. Johnson got the pass and slammed one home to incite the home crowd.

Bradley had a personal 9-0 run in the first quarter but had only two other points in the half.

The Celtics outrebounded the Grizzlies 47-37, only the seventh time all season they won the rebound battle. They are 7-0 in those games.

NOTES: Memphis G Mike Conley (toe) and F Chandler Parsons (knee) did not play Tuesday. Conley scored 17 points in Monday night's loss in Orlando, while Parsons, on a minutes limit, played 12 minutes in the first half and sat out the second. ... Celtics G Isaiah Thomas, the reigning Eastern Conference player of the week, had his 16th straight 20-point game, the longest current streak in the NBA. ... Boston has recorded 20 consecutive games with 15 or fewer turnovers, also the longest current streak in the league. ... G Vince Carter, just 2 of 10 off the Memphis bench, played in his 1,301st game, breaking a tie with Ray Allen for 20th place on the league's all-time list. ... The Grizzlies host the Oklahoma City Thunder and Western Conference player of the week Russell Westbrook on Thursday.