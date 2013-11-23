Preview: Celtics at Hawks

The Boston Celtics won’t contend for the NBA championship this season, but they appear to have mastered the art of falling apart in the second half. The Celtics will look to bounce back from a dreadful finish against Indiana as they visit the red-hot Atlanta Hawks. Boston watched an eight-point halftime deficit get destroyed in the second half of a 97-82 loss to the Pacers, while the Hawks have won back-to-back games to slide into third place in the Eastern Conference.

Fans have plenty to celebrate in Georgia these days, with the Hawks having won seven of their last 10 games to remain right behind the Miami Heat in the Southeast Division. There’s also the impressive 3-point streak put together by forward Kyle Korver, who has hit a long-range shot in 86 consecutive games. He knocked down four 3-pointers in Friday’s 96-89 win over the Detroit Pistons to move to within three games of equaling Dana Barros’ NBA record.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, CSNE (Boston), FSS (Atlanta)

ABOUT THE CELTICS (4-10): It has been a difficult first season for Boston head coach Brad Stevens, but he insists he isn’t focused on the losses that have piled up. “I’ve never looked at it as anything more than this is our team, and we’ve got to prepare our team as well as we can to play against the other team,” Stevens told the Boston Globe. “The other team has these strengths; we have these strengths. How can we minimize theirs and maximize ours?” Boston has struggled to do either, with a point-differential of minus-6.4 to date.

ABOUT THE HAWKS (8-5): Minimization is also a focus with Atlanta head coach Mike Budenholzer, whose message to his players is similar to that of Stevens. “At this stage of the season we are just trying to focus on what we do,” he said prior to the Hawks’ latest win over the Pistons. “Who the opponent is and all those other things, we are trying to minimize that.” Making the back-to-back wins over Detroit even more satisfying was seeing forward Josh Smith - who left the Hawks to sign with the Pistons - go 0-for-7 in a reserve role in Friday’s loss.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Boston has won seven of the last nine meetings, including three of four last season.

2. Korver is shooting better than 52 percent from 3-point range in 2013-14.

3. The last five Celtics losses have been by double digits.

PREDICTION: Hawks 102, Celtics 87