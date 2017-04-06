The Atlanta Hawks are sliding in the wrong direction with nine losses in 11 games and aim to begin a turnaround when they host the Boston Celtics on Thursday. It won't be easy for the Hawks as the game against Boston, the second-place team in the Eastern Conference, is followed by consecutive contests versus East-leading Cleveland.

The Celtics limp into Atlanta after being thrashed 114-91 by the Cavaliers on Wednesday to fall one game back in the battle for the No. 1 seed. "You name it, they were better in every category and made it really tough on us," Boston coach Brad Stevens told reporters. "They played with more purpose, more pace. Again, you name it, they won it." Atlanta's decline has seen it dip to sixth place in the East - one-half game behind Milwaukee - in a congested playoff race. All-Star power forward Paul Millsap (knee) returned from an eight-game absence on Sunday but scored just 14 points on 4-of-14 shooting in Sunday's 91-82 loss to lowly Brooklyn.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, TNT

ABOUT THE CELTICS (50-28): Boston covets the No. 1 overall seed in case of a potential Game 7 against the Cavaliers in the postseason, so the blowout loss was a huge setback. Standout guard Isaiah Thomas, who hit a game-winning basket against the Hawks earlier this season, recorded 26 points against Cleveland and has topped 20 in 13 of his last 14 contests. Small forward Jae Crowder (elbow) played against Cleveland and scored 13 points but definitely is less than full strength.

ABOUT THE HAWKS (39-38): Millsap isn’t operating at full strength but has had time to recover from Sunday's tilt with a three-day stretch without a game. His return couldn't halt Atlanta's recent woes and Millsap was highly frustrated over the loss to the NBA's worst team. "I think everyone is disappointed with the loss," Millsap told reporters. "But at the end of the day, we have to get some wins. We know that. As long as everyone else keeps losing under us, we just have to make it to the playoffs. If we get there, we feel like we have a really good chance."

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The teams split two previous meetings this season, with the road team winning each time - the Hawks rolling to a 114-98 win on Feb. 27 and the Celtics posting a 103-101 victory on Jan. 13.

2. Atlanta C Dwight Howard has collected 10 or more rebounds in 19 consecutive games.

3. Boston SG Avery Bradley (illness) returned from a two-game absence but struggled to four points on 1-of-8 shooting against Cleveland.

PREDICTION: Hawks 106, Celtics 103