EditorsNote: adds Hawks’ blocked-shot record in fifth graf

Hawks shoot past short-handed Celtics

ATLANTA -- Kyle Korver busted out of a shooting slump and buried the banged-up Boston Celtics with a barrage of first-half 3-pointers, and the Atlanta Hawks rolled to an 89-72 win in Tuesday at Philips Arena.

The Hawks grabbed a 2-0 lead in the first-round Eastern Conference playoff series, which shifts to Boston on Friday.

Korver hit five 3-pointers, four coming in the first seven minutes of the game, to put the Celtics in another big, early hole. Korver entered the game having made only three of his last 19 3-point attempts, including an 0-for-7 performance in Game 1. He finished with 17 points Tuesday.

Atlanta led by as many as 21 in the first half Tuesday. The Hawks built a 19-point lead in the first half of Game 1 before fending off a Celtics rally in a one-point win. There was no serious rally in Game 2.

Atlanta’s Al Horford scored 17 points and blocked five shots, and Jeff Teague contributed 13 points and six assists. The Hawks set a playoff franchise record with 15 blocked shots.

The Celtics were without their best two-way player, Avery Bradley, who injured his right hamstring in Game 1 and is expected to miss the rest of the series. Marcus Smart started in place of Bradley and struggled. The second-year guard didn’t score until the fourth quarter, and he finished with three points on 1-for-11 shooting.

Boston point guard Isaiah Thomas, who scored 27 points in Game 1, managed just 16 on Tuesday, half of those coming in the fourth quarter after the game was out of reach. Amir Johnson added 14 points and eight rebounds for the Celtics.

Atlanta jumped out to a 24-3 lead thanks to four Korver 3-pointers in the first seven minutes. Boston shot 13.6 percent from the floor in the first quarter and finished with seven points, the lowest-scoring quarter in the franchise’s playoff history.

“In a playoff game, that should never happen,” Celtics guard Evan Turner said. “We have to start off with more energy.”

Atlanta cooled off in an ugly second quarter, allowing Boston to chip away at the lead. The Celtics got within 36-26 on a Johnson bucket. However, Korver answered with another 3-pointer, and Boston went scoreless in the final five minutes of the half. The Hawks took a 43-28 lead into halftime.

Other than Atlanta’s sizzling start, the game was sloppy, bordering on hard to watch at times. Each team turned it over 10 times in the second quarter. The Hawks went ice cold from the floor, connecting on 13 of 43 field goals in the second and third quarters.

“Sometimes when you jump out to a big lead, it becomes kind of mud ball,” Atlanta coach Mike Budenholzer said.

With eight minutes to play, Atlanta’s starting forwards Paul Millsap and Kent Bazemore were a combined 3-for-24 from the field. And the Hawks still led 72-53 after veteran Thabo Sefolosha hit a corner 3-pointer with seven minutes left. The Hawks shot only 39 percent for the game, but connected on 11 3-pointers.

The Celtics were dismal and looked dejected down the stretch. Coach Brad Stevens sat stoically on the bench, his chin rested in his hand, watching his team shoot 31.8 percent from the floor, including 5-for-28 on 3-pointers.

Boston fell behind big in each of its past three games, dating back to the regular-season finale against Miami. The Celtics rallied back from 26 down to beat the Heat that night but have not been able to overcome the big holes they’ve dug themselves against the Hawks to start the playoffs.

“They were playing at a speed that we weren’t at,” Stevens said. “We can’t get off to starts like that. We just put too much pressure on ourselves to make shots later, because every one of them mattered so much just to give us a shot to get back in the game.”

Atlanta obviously feels good where it stands, but Korver said the team is wary of awaits them in Boston.

“Game 3 is going to be the toughest game of the series so far for sure,” Korver said.

NOTES: Boston G Avery Bradley likely will miss the remainder of the series after sustaining a right hamstring injury in Saturday’s Game 1. He will have an MRI exam Wednesday in Boston, coach Brad Stevens said. Second-year G Marcus Smart started in Bradley’s place for Game 2. ... Boston C Kelly Olynyk (sore right shoulder) was ruled out before Game 2. He injured the shoulder before the All-Star break, causing him to miss 12 games. ... Atlanta recalled G Lamar Patterson from the D-League. Patterson was available in Game 2. ... The Hawks are in the playoffs for the ninth straight season, the longest active streak in the Eastern Conference.