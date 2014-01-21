Preview: Celtics at Heat

The slumping Boston Celtics may run into an angry Miami Heat team when they visit the Heat on Tuesday night. Miami capped a 2-4 road trip with a 121-114 loss at Atlanta on Monday that snapped the Heat’s nine-game winning streak in the series and caused several players to look within at a lackluster defensive effort. “Defensively, we’re not ready to play,” center Chris Bosh told the South Florida Sun-Sentinel, specifically acknowledging the 71 points Miami surrendered in the first half.

Fortunately for the suddenly sliding Heat, they get to return home for the first time in two weeks to take on a Celtics team that has topped the 100-point mark just five times during a 2-14 skid. Boston shot 36.7 percent from the floor and made only three 3-pointers in a 93-91 loss at hapless Orlando on Sunday. The previous meeting between the teams, also in Miami, resulted in a thrilling 111-110 win for Boston, as Jeff Green hit a game-winning 3-pointer falling out of bounds to stun the Heat.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, CSN New England (Boston), Sun Sports (Miami)

ABOUT THE CELTICS (14-28): Tuesday will mark the third game for point guard Rajon Rondo as he works his way back into action after returning from ACL surgery. Rondo has averaged seven points and four assists in limited action through his first two games, getting a slight uptick to 21 minutes in the loss at Orlando. Rondo has faced the Heat just once since the 2012 Eastern Conference Finals, during which he averaged 20.9 points and 11.3 assists and put forth a remarkable 44-point effort at Miami in Game 2.

ABOUT THE HEAT (29-12): The 2-4 road trip was made even more frustrating for Miami due to the fact that five of the teams had losing records and the team needed overtime to pick up one of the two victories. With San Antonio and Oklahoma City on the back end of the current four-game homestand - as well as another six-game road trip on the horizon with games against the Los Angeles Clippers, Golden State and the Thunder again - the possibility of a larger swoon is there if the Heat doesn’t find a way to improve on the defensive end. A return to health for Dwyane Wade would help, as the star swingman has missed two straight games and three of the last five, but is hopeful for a return to the court Tuesday.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Celtics PG Jerryd Bayless left Sunday’s loss with a sprained left toe and is doubtful for this one.

2. Heat SG Ray Allen made all four of his 3-pointers Monday after hitting only 1-of-18 in his previous four games.

3. Miami is 11-2 at home against Eastern Conference teams.

PREDICTION: Heat 99, Celtics 89