Preview: Celtics at Heat

The Miami Heat continue to hang around in the Eastern Conference playoff chase despite an inordinate amount of injuries and could have a makeshift lineup again Monday when the Boston Celtics visit. The Heat lost All-Star Chris Bosh for the season while Goran Dragic (back), Luol Deng (thigh) and Hassan Whiteside (ankle) all missed the 114-109 overtime victory over Sacramento on Saturday. Each is questionable for the Celtics, who let a 20-point lead get away in a loss at Orlando on Sunday.

The Heat are tied with Indiana for eighth in the East and one-half game behind Charlotte for seventh after winning three of their last four. “There have been a lot of nights this season that don’t make sense,” Miami All-Star Dwyane Wade told the Miami Herald on Saturday. “We’ve been unlucky with injuries but guys continue to fight.” Boston is 2 ½ games behind Miami and is getting a boost from Isaiah Thomas, who is averaging 21 points in nine games since being acquired from Phoenix.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, CSN New England (Boston), Sun Sports (Miami)

ABOUT THE CELTICS (25-36): Boston had won five of its previous seven contests and built a 37-17 lead early in the second quarter before letting Orlando back in the game Sunday. Brandon Bass grabbed a career-high 17 rebounds to go along with 19 points and Thomas scored 21 off the bench, but the Celtics shot better from behind the arc (44.1 percent) than overall (39.3). Second-leading active scorer Avery Bradley (13.9) is expected to miss his third straight game with an elbow injury.

ABOUT THE HEAT (28-34): Wade poured in 28 points and rookie guard Tyler Johnson scored 24 against Sacramento as Miami rallied from 12 down in the fourth quarter. Wade averages 20.9 points and Mario Chalmers (10.7) is likely to be the second-leading active scorer available. Dragic (16.1 points), Deng (14.6) and Whiteside (11, 9.8 rebounds) are tough to replace on offense and forward Udonis Haslem is also questionable with knee tendinitis, but Miami is seventh in the league in scoring defense (97).

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Miami F Michael Beasley, who is averaging 10.5 points in six games, was signed to a second 10-day contract on Sunday.

2. Boston rookie PG Marcus Smart scored 16 on Sunday and is averaging 10.6 points over his last 12 contests.

3. The Heat have won the first two meetings this season by a combined 24 points.

PREDICTION: Heat 100, Celtics 92