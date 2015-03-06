Preview: Raptors at Hornets

The Toronto Raptors hope to get back on track when they open a three-game road swing against the Charlotte Hornets on Friday. The Raptors have lost six of their last seven and are coming off a 120-112 setback to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday to drop back-to-back games at the Air Canada Centre for the second time since early February. Toronto has not fared much better on the road losing four of its last five, including a 103-98 defeat to the lowly New York Knicks on Feb. 28.

The Hornets have won three consecutive games following a crucial 115-91 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday to move into eighth place in the Eastern Conference. Charlotte looks to solve its recent home woes as it has lost three of its last four at Time Warner Arena, including a disappointing 106-78 setback to the Detroit Pistons on Feb. 10. The Hornets hope to stay ahead of the Indiana Pacers and Nets in the race for the final playoff spot by beating the Raptors for the sixth consecutive time.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Sportsnet One (Toronto), SportSouth (Charlotte)

ABOUT THE RAPTORS (38-23): Jonas Valanciunas collected 26 points and 11 rebounds against Cleveland while Lou Williams set a new franchise record with 21 points in the fourth quarter en route to 26 off the bench. “The games are coming fast and you’ve got to have guys willing to step on the court and fight until the end,” Williams told reporters. “We understand that the schedule we have ahead of us is going to be a tough one.” All-Star guard Kyle Lowry was rested for the third straight game and his status for Friday night is unknown.

ABOUT THE HORNETS (26-33): Al Jefferson and Gerald Henderson scored 19 points apiece while Mo Williams handed out 14 assists versus the Nets as Charlotte’s starting five finished in double figures for the fourth straight time. “We deserved to win this game as we played the right way,” Jefferson told reporters. “To have a great team down like that showed we were ready.” Leading scorer Kemba Walker was given the green light to resume practicing as he nears a return after undergoing knee surgery on Jan. 28.

1. The Hornets have won 12 of the last 15 meetings with the Raptors.

2. Toronto is 14-16 in its last 30 games

3. The Raptors haven’t beaten Charlotte on the road since Mar. 29, 2010

PREDICTION: Hornets 103, Raptors 99