Hornets beat Raptors for 6th straight time

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The Charlotte Hornets may be playing their best basketball of the season, and as a result their domination over the Toronto Raptors continues.

The Hornets rolled to a 103-94 victory Friday night, beating the Raptors for the sixth straight time over the past two seasons and for the eighth straight time at Time Warner Cable Arena.

It was the Hornets’ fourth straight win overall, and continued what has been a great run since the team acquired guard Mo Williams from Minnesota four weeks ago.

Williams and center Al Jefferson led the way with 23 points apiece, as the Hornets never trailed and led by as many as 19 in the second half.

“We’re playing better and better,” Hornets coach Steve Clifford said. “We were unselfish tonight. We played with good energy. We had a good mentality. When things didn’t go our way we kept playing. And we had a lot of guys play well.”

Related Coverage Preview: Raptors at Hornets

The Hornets (27-33) have won five of their last six.

“It’s fun when you’re winning,” Williams said. “I thought we were very resilient tonight. Before the game we said it’s going to be a grind-it-out, we’ve got to grind this game out because we’re playing against a really good team. I thought we did. We answered the bell. There were times when they would come back but we never let them get over the hump. I thought we did a great job of that.”

Clifford downplayed the Hornets’ domination over the Raptors recently, saying that most of the games have been close. But there were some staggering numbers Friday night. The Hornets held the Raptors -- who came into the game second in the NBA in field-goal percentage -- to 40.7 percent shooting. That converted into a 56-32 rebound advantage.

“I thought we had good ball movement tonight,” Clifford said. “We had a good balance of post-ups and pick-and-rolls. A lot of five-man basketball. And the defense was really good. These last two games have been two of the better games we’ve played all year.”

The Hornets were coming off a 115-91 win at Brooklyn Wednesday night that allowed them to overtake the Nets for the eighth and final Eastern Conference playoff spot.

Williams was 7 of 14 from the field with four 3-pointers, and he added seven assists. Jefferson was 11 of 21 from the field and added 13 rebounds. The Hornets also got 13 points from guard Gerald Henderson, 12 points from forward Cody Zeller, and 11 points and eight rebounds off the bench from guard Lance Stephenson, who had his best game in weeks.

The Raptors (38-24) have now lost two straight and seven of their last eight.

Guard DeMar DeRozan led the Raptors with 30 points. Guard Kyle Lowery returned to the lineup after missing the previous three games with an assortment of injuries and finished with 25 points.

Raptors coach Dwane Casey bemoaned his team’s defense, but he saw a bright spot in the return of Lowery, the team’s leading scorer. Lowery hit five 3-pointers, including three in the final 2:20 to help trim the final margin.

“As the game went on he got his rhythm,” Casey said. “He got his conditioning and he got his legs back as the game went on. It took him a little while. I thought he gave the effort on the defensive end, and I thought he found the shot late.”

DeRozan agreed with Casey about the Raptors’ defensive problems.

“We play defense in spurts,” DeRozan said. “We look good in spurts. We get stagnant a little bit, give them a little rhythm, give them a little run. Then we are fighting back. We are so up and down with that. We just have to be consistent the whole game and depend on our defense and not worry about the offensive side. As long as we can play defense on a consistent basis for 48 minutes, we can be in every single game.”

NOTES: The game was on the verge of getting out of control at times. Referee Joey Crawford handed out six technical fouls in the second half, on Hornets G Gerald Henderson, G Lance Stephenson and F Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, and on Raptors C Jonas Valanciunas, F Terrance Ross and F James Johnson. ... This was the second of four games between the teams this season. The teams will also play in Charlotte on April 8 and in Toronto on April 15. ... The Hornets were missing G Kemba Walker (left knee surgery) for the 18th straight game. ... The Raptors were opening a three-game road trip. They’ll play at Oklahoma City on Sunday and at San Antonio on Tuesday. ... Raptors G Lou Williams set a franchise record with 21 points in the fourth quarter of Wednesday’s 120-112 loss to Cleveland. But he was 1 of 9 from the field Friday night for four points. ... The Hornets will play at Detroit on Sunday night, then will return home for a three-game home stand.