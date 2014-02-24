Preview: Celtics at Jazz

Two of the worst teams in the NBA square off when the Boston Celtics visit the Utah Jazz on Monday. Boston brings a four-game losing streak into the contest as it closes a four-game road trip, and possesses the fourth worst record in the Eastern Conference while Utah has been at the bottom of the West for nearly the entire season. The Jazz have lost three straight after dropping the opener of a three-game homestand to Minnesota on Saturday.

Utah has experienced a lost season but it seems to get even worse whenever center Derrick Favors is out of the lineup. The Jazz are 0-9 when Favors sits out and he is expected to miss his fourth straight game due to a hip injury. Boston received 29 points from Jeff Green and a season-best 19 from Kris Humphries in Saturday’s loss to the Sacramento Kings in a game in which point guard Rajon Rondo was rested. The Celtics are 4-21 against Western Conference foes this season, including losses in all 12 road games.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, CSN New England (Boston), ROOT (Utah)

ABOUT THE CELTICS (19-38): Rondo will be on the floor against Utah after being rested on the second end of a back-to-back. Rondo has reached double digits in assists in five of his last six games and is averaging 10.2 points and 7.7 assists in 12 games. The former All-Star is still trying to regain his form after returning from major knee surgery and both he and coach Brad Stevens call it a work in progress. “He’s playing better. I think he can get a lot better,” Stevens said. “But he is playing better every time out.”

ABOUT THE JAZZ (19-36): Guard Gordon Hayward didn’t reach contract terms with Utah earlier this season and is hoping to cash in as a restricted free agent after the season. But having an expanded role for the Jazz after the departures of scorers Al Jefferson and Paul Millsap hasn’t led to the breakout season both Hayward and the club were hoping would result. The fourth-year pro is shooting just 30.4 percent from the field over the past 12 games – failing to reach double digits six times – and often allows his defense to suffer when his shot isn’t falling. Hayward is averaging a career-high 16 points but also is shooting a career-low 39.7 percent, including 29.9 percent from 3-point range.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Boston has won the last six meetings, including a 97-87 home victory on Nov. 6.

2. Jazz PG Trey Burke has averaged 17 points and 7.7 assists over the past three games after reaching double digits just three times over the previous 11 contests.

3. Celtics F Jared Sullinger (mild concussion) is expected to miss his second straight game.

PREDICTION: Jazz 94, Celtics 91