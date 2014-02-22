Preview: Celtics at Kings

DeMarcus Cousins will be on the court but recent acquisition Jason Terry won’t be when the Sacramento Kings host the Boston Celtics on Saturday. Cousins sat out Wednesday’s loss to the Golden State Warriors with a hip injury while Terry, who was acquired from the Brooklyn Nets, will sit out the rest of the season due to a knee injury. Boston blew an 11-point fourth-quarter lead and lost at the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday.

Terry and forward Reggie Evans were received from the Nets in exchange for guard Marcus Thornton and it was decided Friday that the veteran guard will rehab his ailing knee in hopes of being part of the team next season. Boston point guard Rajon Rondo reached double digits in assists for the fourth time in six games but the Celtics collapsed in the fourth quarter against the Lakers, getting outscored 38-18 in a 101-92 setback. Boston has lost three straight games entering the third contest of a four-game road swing.

ABOUT THE CELTICS (19-37): Boston has lost 23 of 30 games after a 12-14 start and has slipped far out of the Eastern Conference race. The Celtics appeared to have the game against Los Angeles well in hand but made just 8-of-24 final-quarter shots while experiencing numerous defensive breakdowns as the Lakers went 16-of-23 from the field over the final 12 minutes. “We’ve got to respond to adversity better,” Boston coach Brad Stevens said afterward. “We have not shown that at enough of a level all year. That’s something we’ve just got to get better at. We’ve got to find out, over the next however long the season is, who can best do that.”

ABOUT THE KINGS (18-36): Dealing Thornton away opens up more playing time for rookie Ben McLemore, who has received inconsistent minutes that have contributed to his sporadic production. The seventh pick in last summer’s NBA Draft, McLemore is averaging 7.5 points and shooting just 36.5 percent from the field. McLemore didn’t fare well Wednesday when he started against Golden State and tallied just four points in 19 minutes. In fact, the former Kansas standout is averaging 5.7 points over the last 10 games and has reached double digits just once in that span.

1. F Jared Sullinger scored a career-high 31 points and grabbed 16 rebounds as Boston posted a 99-89 home victory over the Kings on Feb. 7.

2. Cousins strung together six consecutive double-doubles before sitting out Wednesday and has 34 on the season.

3. Boston F Brandon Bass had 20 points against the Lakers and is averaging 19 points and eight rebounds over the last two games.

PREDICTION: Kings 108, Celtics 103