The Isaiah Thomas show hits the road Wednesday night when he leads the Boston Celtics into the opener of a four-game road trip at the Sacramento Kings. The Celtics are seeking their first eight-game winning streak since December of 2010 and Thomas continues to fuel the surge, averaging 35.3 points during the 7-0 stretch.

Thomas had 28 along with eight assists in Sunday's 107-102 win over the Los Angeles Clippers, which left his scoring average at 29.9 overall, tied with Larry Bird's 1987-88 franchise record. The Eastern Conference Player of the Week was limited to 20 points on 6-of-21 shooting in the first meeting with the Kings on Dec. 2 at home, but Boston survived 97-92 to claim its 10th straight victory over Sacramento at TD Garden. The Kings are 1-2 thus far on a six-game homestand after dropping a 112-107 decision to Chicago on Monday and will be without star big man DeMarcus Cousins for this one. Cousins picked up his 15th and 16th technical fouls in the defeat, which triggers an automatic one-game suspension.

ABOUT THE CELTICS (33-18): Guard Avery Bradley is reportedly planning to make the trip west with Boston after missing his 10th straight game Sunday due to an Achilles injury. Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart continue to soak up most of the available minutes and they combined for 24 points, six rebounds and four assists Sunday. The Celtics attempted a season-high 52 3-pointers against the Clippers - making 16 of them - and will take aim at a Sacramento squad that allows 11 made 3s a game, the second-highest total in the league entering Tuesday.

ABOUT THE KINGS (20-32): Cousins notched his third straight double-double (18 points, 14 rebounds) and his 16th in the last 17 games against Chicago, and Sacramento lost by 34 points in the only game he has missed this season. "It's going to be difficult," point guard Darren Collison told reporters. "But we've been playing with our back against the wall all year. ... So next man up, somebody has to step up. No excuses." Collison is averaging 17 points while shooting 52.4 percent on the homestand.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Celtics C Al Horford went for 26 points, eight rebounds and a season-high six blocks in the earlier win over the Kings.

2. Nine of Sacramento's last 10 games have been decided by five points or fewer, and three went to overtime.

3. Sacramento F Matt Barnes is averaging 11 rebounds - more than double his season average - in the last four games.

PREDICTION: Celtics 110, Kings 102