Preview: Celtics at Knicks

The Atlantic Division is shaping up to be a free-for-all of mediocrity, and the two hottest teams in the NBA’s weakest division square off Sunday when the New York Knicks host the Boston Celtics. The Celtics have won five of seven to surge to the top of the division despite sitting three games below .500, but the Knicks aren’t far behind. New York has followed a nine-game skid with a pair of blowout wins and is just 2 1/2 games back.

The Celtics know how quickly a team’s fortunes can change in the Atlantic Division, and that transformation seems to be underway in New York after winning by 30-plus the past two games. “The last two games have not been close,” Celtics coach Brad Stevens told the team’s website. “They have looked every bit the Knicks that everybody expected and then some.” New York has won three straight regular-season meetings and took down Boston in six games in the first round of last season’s playoffs.

TV: Noon ET, CSN New England (Boston), MSG (New York)

ABOUT THE CELTICS (9-12): Boston has come to life at the offensive end the past two games, averaging 107 points. Jeff Green (16.7 points) leads five players who average double-digit scoring, but Jordan Crawford has been the offensive star the past two contests, averaging 23.5 points. Kris Humphries is getting more playing time with rookie Kelly Olynyk sidelined with a sprained ankle and scored a season-high 18 points in Friday’s win over Denver.

ABOUT THE KNICKS (5-13): New York has discovered newfound balance and had seven players score in double digits in Friday’s 121-83 blowout of Orlando. The bench production is especially encouraging, as is the Knicks’ outside shooting - they’re 33-of-61 from outside over the past two games. “We got tired of losing,” leading scorer Carmelo Anthony told reporters. “I think everybody’s starting to get on the same page. Everyone’s doing their job and as a result of that we’re starting to win basketball games.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Knicks have never won three straight games by 30 or more points, according to basketball-reference.com.

2. Boston is 5-0 when scoring 100 or more points and 0-8 when scoring 89 or fewer.

3. Anthony averages 22.2 points in New York’s wins and 26.8 in the Knicks’ losses.

PREDICTION: Knicks 107, Celtics 101